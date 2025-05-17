Ryan Clark Reveals Why He Didn’t Ask Bill Belichick Direct Questions About His Relationship With Jordon Hudson

To say Bill Belichick has been under the lens for his very public relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson would be an understatement. He’s been under a magnifying glass being held by the people who want to denounce the two. Well, recently, he went on Ryan Clark’s podcast where he defended the relationship. To which Clark then had to defend himself against the ensuing backlash.

Belichick recently appeared on Clark’s Pivot Podcast and cleared the air about his relationship. It was a good interview where the man asking the questions, Clark, did an excellent job phrasing them in a way that made Bill want to answer. He ended up getting a lot of information about him and Jordon’s relationship out of it.

However, one user didn’t think Clark asked enough direct questions to Belichick, and he let him hear about it in the comments on Instagram.

“Man cut the sh*t and ask the questions direct! Bill pump Fakin like sh*t for that pumpum… she taking full advantage of his image and likeness and making sure she gets her cut. Call it a finders fee,” the user wrote.

But rather than ignoring the explicit comment made under his video that he shared, Clark decided to educate the person on what makes a good interviewer.

“You ask the questions how you have to ask them to make sure he gives you answer. If not he does what he did to Strahan and says I don’t answer questions about my relationship. I know how to do the job bruh!” Clark replied.

Clark referenced an interview between NFL legend Michael Strahan and Belichick on how not to ask questions to get good answers. The interview took place on Good Morning America, where, like on Clark’s pod, Belichick was promoting his new book.

“What does Jordon mean to you?” Strahan asked Belichick directly on live TV.

“Well, we have a good personal relationship. But you know, I’m not talking about personal relationships, Michael. You know that,” Belichick responded with a sheepish grin.

Strahan was ultimately too direct with Belichick, like Clark was saying in the Instagram comment section. He didn’t disguise the question at all, bluntly asking the coach to respond. You’d be hard-pressed to get anyone to gush about their significant other that way.

But what Clark did was he related the question to Belichick. He turned his logic around on him, saying he was the coach who said that players shouldn’t be a distraction on their team, so why is he being one now? It’s a great way to phrase the question, and Clark deserves all the credit for his approach.

In the end, Belichick reminded Clark that he stays focused on football 24/7 and that Hudson simply handles all of his off-field duties that he doesn’t want to deal with. In reality, though, she may not even be doing as much as we once thought.

“What she does is help me spend my time on football. And that’s what’s important to me,” Belichick stated.

But what do you think? Has Belichick become a distraction? And, do you think Clark asked him the best possible questions during the interview?