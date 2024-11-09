Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid Get Snubbed in Rich Eisen’s MVP and Coach of The Year Awards

With a resume boasting three Super Bowl appearances, two MVP titles, and numerous other accolades, Patrick Mahomes is naturally a top contender for honors like MVP. However, heading into Week 10, Mahomes’ odds of securing his third MVP have declined as his statistical performance has lagged.

Although still part of the conversation, other players are outshining him this season. When Rich Eisen and his team reviewed their favorites for end-of-season awards based on midseason performances, Eisen notably snubbed both Mahomes for MVP and Andy Reid for Coach of the Year, despite the Chiefs holding an impressive 8-0 record.

His choice for the MVP couldn’t have been more obvious and least controversial. It is none other than 2-time MVP, Lamar Jackson. Eisen asserted that the former Heisman winner is performing at an exceptionally high level, doing things that no one comes close to doing in the league this season.

“The MVP is also simple and I thought it was Jared Goff and he’s playing like one. Lamar Jackson is the MVP of this league 100%. He’s doing stuff that you just don’t see anyone else doing.”

In 10 games this season, Lamar has already thrown for 2667 yards and 24 passing TDs and has thrown just two interceptions, the joint lowest in the league. He has also rushed for over 500 yards, adding two rushing TDs, and boasts a passer rating of 123.2.

Eisen picked the Detriot Lions HC Dan Campbell to be his Coach of the Year over Andy Reid. Rich believes Campbell is leading by example, creating a culture, and setting a standard. According to Eisen, he has instilled an attitude within his players, that they bring to the field every time.

The Lions are playing lights out, both offensively and defensively, and are 7-1 this season. They sit at the top of the NFC North, quite possibly the toughest division in the NFL this season. However, the Chiefs led by Big Red are the only undefeated team this season.

Eisen also picked his Offensive Player of the Year and it was none other than the leading rusher of the season, Derrick Henry. The Alabama Alum has brought balance to the Ravens, scoring TDs in every game, and putting up more yards per carry this season than in any of his previous seasons.

Eisen may have snubbed both Mahomes and Reid for top honors, but he ain’t snubbing the Chiefs and believes that they will once again go all the way.

Eisen predicts the Super Bowl contenders

Rich confidently stuck to his preseason Super Bowl predictions, calling himself a three-eyed Raven. He picked Detriot Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs to be his two teams who will face each other in the Super Bowl come February. He also believes there is a three-peat for the defending champions in the future.

Eisen didn’t think the Chiefs would have a Super Bowl hangover and believed that the Lions would rise to the top as the creme-de-la-creme of the NFC.

“I saw the Kansas City Chiefs not having the Super Bowl hangover. I saw the Detroit Lions ascending to the position of clear favorites in the NFC. I saw the Lions and Chiefs facing one another in the Super Bowl and I see a three-peat in the future for the Kansas City Chiefs.”

The Chiefs had an up-and-down season last year, yet still managed to claim the Lombardi Trophy. Many doubted they’d even reach the AFC Championship, but they defied expectations.

This season, however, with the defending champions still undefeated, few are betting against them.

While Mahomes and the offense are once again struggling, the defense—led by Chris Jones and coached by Steve Spagnuolo—has emerged as the league’s best. What remains to be seen is whether that’ll be enough.