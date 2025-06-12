“He’ll Be a Perfect College Coach”: Shannon Sharpe Cites LSU Example as Dan Campbell Wants a Live Lion at Ford Field

If there was ever a true personification of the term “football guy,” it would probably look a lot like Dan Campbell. The head coach of the Detroit Lions’ personality is just as large as his 6-foot-5, 265-pound frame, and it comes complete with a can of dip and a gritty attitude that only a former NFL tight end could have.

As a play caller, Campbell has garnered a reputation for being a bit of a wild card, mainly thanks to his willingness to routinely go for it on fourth downs. However, he reportedly wanted to turn things up a notch for Detroit’s home games.

Campbell recently voiced his hopes for the team to be able to feature a real-life lion on the team’s sidelines at Ford Field. Unfortunately, despite receiving approval from the team’s ownership, his request has been denied by the NFL.

Lions HC Dan Campbell wants to have a pet lion on the team's sideline at Ford Field, but the NFL will not allow it despite owner Sheila Ford-Hamp approving it🦁 “Sheila, she had no problem with it, but the league apparently frowns on those types of things.” (via @PardonMyTake) pic.twitter.com/wpZ7qYM8lq — Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) June 10, 2025

In light of Campbell’s suggestion, NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe couldn’t help but think that his over-the-top personality would allow him to be a great coach at the college level. Given the level of hysteria that comes with college game days, Sharpe is probably more correct than he realizes. On the most recent episode of the Nightcap podcast, the former Denver Bronco jokingly noted that,

“He’d be a perfect college coach, ’cause they’ll let you have anything. They’ll let you have a Clydesdale, an elephant, a panther. LSU got a Falcon fly at Auburn.“

His co-host and Cincinnati Bengals legend, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, loved the idea. Apart from the spectacle aspect of things appealing to Ocho’s eccentric side, the former wide receiver explained that it could also motivate some players into wanting to play for Campbell.

“Sh*t I like that… All that does is give me another idea. Can you imagine me playing for Dan Campbell back in those days and there’s a lion on the sidelines? …Man, I can see me jumping in the cage.”

Ironically enough, his suggestion is likely one of the very reasons why the NFL will never approve such a stunt. Thankfully, Sharpe was there to jokingly remind him about the harsh realities of playing with wild animals.

“I can see that lion tearing yo a** up in that cage.”

Unfortunately, it’s much easier to tame and rely on birds and horses than an apex predator. The Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, and Atlanta Falcons have all done well with showcasing their avian counterparts.

The Denver Broncos notably featured Thunder, an all-white stallion who helped fans celebrate the team for three decades. One of the more affectionate real-life mascots proved to be Swagger, the beloved bullmastiff of the Cleveland Browns. The pup roamed the sidelines of Huntington Bank Field for the better part of six years and, for better or worse, was often the most likable product on the field.