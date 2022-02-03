NFL Pro Bowl 2022: What is the Pro Bowl i.e. the NFL’s All-Star Game

The NFL will head to Las Vegas for the 71st edition of the Pro Bowl this season. What is the Pro Bowl: the NFL’s “All-Star Game”

The Pro Bowl is the NFL’s equivalent of an All-star game, where the best of the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC) match up against each other.

Players are voted into the game by the coaches, the players themselves, and the fans. Each group’s ballots count for one third of the votes. The fans vote online at the NFL’s website. There are also replacements who go to the game should any selected player be unable to play due to injuries.

Four players – Peyton Manning, Tony Gonzalez, Bruce Matthews and Merlin Olsen – have been selected to the event 14 times, a joint-record.

The NFL holds the game in the penultimate week of the season i.e. the week before the Super Bowl, unlike other major sporting leagues in America. Also, for the fifth year in a row, the NFL is putting on the Skills Challenge, which puts the best players in the league to the test as a part of Pro Bowl week leading up to the main event on Sunday.

This season, the AFC and NFC’s elite will pit up against each other in the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 6th. Mike Vrabel will be the HC of the AFC and Matt LaFleur will be the HC of the NFC.

The NFL will also have a skills competition with the very same players taking part in a variety of competitions before the main all-star game.

#ProBowlSkills is back tonight! You rolling with AFC or NFC? 📺: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown | 7pm ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/myRlw5cSol — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2022

What Date and Time is the Pro Bowl 2022?

The 2022 edition will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET

The biggest @NFL stars are here in Las Vegas. Purchase your 2022 #ProBowl tickets today » https://t.co/VK2tHNvT29 pic.twitter.com/pvTg01xS0s — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 2, 2022

Kyler Murray will be in Las Vegas representing the NFC at the #ProBowl! 📺: 2022 — Sunday Feb. 6, 3pm ET on ESPN TICKETS: https://t.co/QJ6qdfV0oy pic.twitter.com/OXXJgI9BPp — NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2022

Also Read: NFL Pro bowl 2022 time and date: What time does the Pro Bowl 2022 start?