Who Won Pro Bowl 2022 and 2021?

The NFL Pro Bowl will be held on February 5th. As stars prepare for the latest rendition of the much-awaited game, they will travel to Las Vegas. Las Vegas will host this year’s Pro Bowl festivities. While the approach to this year’s folklore will be much different, it will still stick to its roots of being a battle between the AFC and the NFC.

While Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will sit out from the contest, they will be there in spirit rooting for their conferences. The two quarterbacks have been in unreal form all year and have guided their teams to the Superbowl. The AFC and the NFC will be a battle to watch out for even if it is going to be a flag football contest.

The NFL has changed up their plans with the contest as they aim to reduce the risk of injuries to the athletes. As the NFL community prepares for this epic battle between Peyton Manning and Eli Manning’s teams, here’s a quick reminder of who came out on top in the most recent matchups between the conferences.

Here’s a look at who did well at the recent Pro Bowls

The AFC took all the glory in the 2022 Pro Bowl. Their most recent win took them to five straight Pro Bowl titles. The 2022 version had Justin Herbert of the Chargers as the Offensive MVP. Maxx Crosby of the Raiders took home the defensive MVP title from the game. Herbert helped the AFC in their 41-35 victory. They conducted the game in Las Vegas and a whooping 56,000 audience showed up for the contest.

The 2021 version was a little different. Due to Covid-19, the NFL canceled the Pro Bowl. Despite this, they nominated rosters for each conference, facilitating the athletes for their achievements of the year. Even though it was called off, they made an E-sports version of the contest. The NFC came out on top in the Madden Pro Bowl. They beat the AFC by a margin of 32-12. While this didn’t count in the actual battle of the conferences, it will give the NFC some consolation for faring poorly at this contest over the years.

As the Super Bowl will be held next week, the NFC representatives, Eagles will take on AFC champions, The Chiefs. This battle will be the ultimate test of which conference gets the bragging rights. This is the ultimate glory for football.

