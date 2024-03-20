NFL RB Turned Celeb Chef Tobias Dorzon Once Surprised ‘Mr. Make It Happen’ With His Delicious Cheesesteak

Tobias Dorzon took a bold step when he decided to go to Brazil to learn the culinary art after retiring from the NFL. The former Tampa Bay RB never really got going in his football career but he shunned the easy path of getting into sports broadcasting and instead chose to chase his passion for cooking. Safe to say, it paid huge dividends as he today owns three restaurants, is a celebrity chef, and has become a high-profile name in the American culinary landscape.

His rising popularity and top-notch skills also helped him appear on Mr. Make It Happen’s YouTube Channel. The content creator, who has 1.16 million subscribers invited Tobias as the guest in the second episode of “Everybody Eats”. The video, published in 2022 saw the content creator and Tobias try cheesesteaks from two of the most popular cheesesteaks joints in Philadelphia – Jim’s and Dalessandro’s.

The two popular chefs were not a fan of Jim’s offerings. Dalessandro’s Steaks meanwhile marginally fared better. Safe to say, they weren’t pleased by both and thus chose to make their elevated cheesesteaks. The interesting aspect of their approach to cheesesteaks was the stark difference in color and ingredients used. While Tobias had red wine, tequila, and bacon syrup made with a lot of brown sugar, Matt went heavy on dairy with three types of cheese and garlic-infused cream.

The other stark difference between the duo’s cheesesteaks was the fact that Matt added an extra layer of fried shrimp over his bacon layer. The former NFL RB meanwhile stuck to Maplewood bacon and used a lot of onions in its preparation. The presentation saw Dorzon use jalapeños, gouda cheese, and serrano peppers to top his cheesesteak. Matt meanwhile had a lot of cheese, cream, bell peppers, and some salt on top of his shrimp and bacon.

After the preparation, the duo showed some brotherhood in the City of Brotherly Love and shared their preparations. Safe to say, they were in awe of each other’s creations. Tobias over the years has climbed his way to the top with his knack for impressing. From opening a catering service in the mid-2010s to now working for James Harden, Tobias has come a long way.

Tobias Dorzon Leads James Harden’s ‘Thirteen’ Restaurant

Chef Dorzon is a prime example of where taking chances can lead you. While he took a risk when he chose culinary after retirement, his most profitable return came from taking a gamble on Instagram back in 2015. The former Tampa Bay man was consistent at posting on Instagram for years like an influencer before content creation was even a thing. This got him spotted by Washington Commander’s Santana Moss, who hired him as his personal chef.

Tobias made the most of his first celebrity client as he has today become one of the most well-known celebrity chefs in America. From LeBron James to Snoop Dogg to Jarrett Jack, Tobias today has cooked for a host of biggies [via Houston Chronicle] in America. His impeccable track record and culinary skills eventually saw him getting signed by James Harden’s ‘Thirteen’ restaurant in 2021.

One of the challenges for Tobias was making the most of the opportunity he got. Hence his menu for Thirteen included Old Bay-flavored French fries, four-layer lasagna; lump crab-stuffed prawns; crab and crawfish fried rice with prawns; creamy smoked gouda, sausage, and lobster among others. He had a successful run with Thirteen before eventually being replaced and now heads his own Huncho House.