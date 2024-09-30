mobile app bar

NFL Refs Under the Microscope for Late Flag After Patrick Mahomes Throws the Ball Away vs. Chargers

Ayush Juneja
Published

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15). Credit-Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The defending champions again edged out in a closely contested Week 4 game. Kansas City Chiefs after being behind the Chargers for most of the game took the lead for the first time in the clash in the final six minutes. But as expected, controversy arose, with refs being at the center of it yet again.

With the scores tied at 10-10, the Chiefs got the opportunity around the 6th minute of the 4th quarter to take the lead. They were inside 1st and the goal, when the Chargers’ defense overpowered the offensive line and LB Khalil Mack rushed towards Patrick Mahomes. The 2-time MVP was hurried and threw the ball away for an incompletion.

However, the ref threw a flag on the play, penalizing Alohi Gilman for holding. Upon closer inspection, it potentially seemed that the Chargers’ No. 32 didn’t commit a hold, and the penalty was unwarranted. The call gave the Chiefs an automatic first down, and they capitalized by scoring a touchdown on the play.

Fans grew frustrated as the refs bailed Kansas City out of a tough spot, claiming they now expect this every time the defending champs play. An X user pointed out that the officiating crew involved in the match has been favorable to the Chiefs in the past too.

Another chimed in and added an interesting fact concerning the refs,

However, many defended the call, stating that there was clear holding on the play, though the referees penalized the wrong player. See for yourself,

Others said,

The Chiefs ended up winning the match 17-10, going 4-0 till now in the season. However, much like the first three matches, the Chiefs capitalized on the errors of the opposition more than flawless display from their end. The defense, much like the last season, balled out again. Patrick Mahomes threw another pick, his fifth of the season.

But he and Travis Kelce found their connections finally this year and rallied to take the team over the line. Kelce finished the match with seven receptions for 89 yards. The Chiefs now take on the Saints next week.

