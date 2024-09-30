NFL Refs Under the Microscope for Late Flag After Patrick Mahomes Throws the Ball Away vs. Chargers

The defending champions again edged out in a closely contested Week 4 game. Kansas City Chiefs after being behind the Chargers for most of the game took the lead for the first time in the clash in the final six minutes. But as expected, controversy arose, with refs being at the center of it yet again.

Advertisement

With the scores tied at 10-10, the Chiefs got the opportunity around the 6th minute of the 4th quarter to take the lead. They were inside 1st and the goal, when the Chargers’ defense overpowered the offensive line and LB Khalil Mack rushed towards Patrick Mahomes. The 2-time MVP was hurried and threw the ball away for an incompletion.

However, the ref threw a flag on the play, penalizing Alohi Gilman for holding. Upon closer inspection, it potentially seemed that the Chargers’ No. 32 didn’t commit a hold, and the penalty was unwarranted. The call gave the Chiefs an automatic first down, and they capitalized by scoring a touchdown on the play.

Fans grew frustrated as the refs bailed Kansas City out of a tough spot, claiming they now expect this every time the defending champs play. An X user pointed out that the officiating crew involved in the match has been favorable to the Chiefs in the past too.

As expected again! — DJ 2LEET (@dj2leet) September 29, 2024

Another chimed in and added an interesting fact concerning the refs,

These are Mahomes and the Chiefs favorite refs. Same crew that the NFL hand-picked for the AFC championship last year that heavily favors the away team. They were really bad in that game as well (but not for the Chiefs) — Oriolesfan85 (@Ravensfanforeve) September 29, 2024

However, many defended the call, stating that there was clear holding on the play, though the referees penalized the wrong player. See for yourself,

it was clear holding on hunt but okay — The GOAT (@GabeThePrincess) September 29, 2024

Others said,

Chill bro they called the wrong number but there’s clearly a hold in there on #43 — Devin Custer (@DevinCuster1) September 29, 2024

The Chiefs ended up winning the match 17-10, going 4-0 till now in the season. However, much like the first three matches, the Chiefs capitalized on the errors of the opposition more than flawless display from their end. The defense, much like the last season, balled out again. Patrick Mahomes threw another pick, his fifth of the season.

But he and Travis Kelce found their connections finally this year and rallied to take the team over the line. Kelce finished the match with seven receptions for 89 yards. The Chiefs now take on the Saints next week.