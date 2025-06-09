Jim Harbaugh Reveals What He Looks for in Rookies During the Offseason

Oct 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2024 NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers named Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach. Harbaugh had previously coached the 49ers before leading the University of Michigan for nine seasons, capping off his college career by winning the National Championship and finishing 13-0 in the 2023 season. So, who better to develop rookies than this coach with success in both college and the NFL?

Accountability, team unity, establishing a hard-nosed culture, and building strong relationships with his players are just a few qualities Harbaugh brings to every team he coaches. Another area where Harbaugh excels is developing young talent—scrutinizing them closely—and his recent success in college football certainly helped sharpen those skills. But what exactly does he do now when evaluating rookies?

Joining today’s episode of the Pat McAfee Show, Harbaugh revealed that he first looks for humbleness and hunger in rookie players. And then some.

“We’re looking for humble and hungry,” Harbaugh said. “Guys that want to make us better, and it’s been a really good offseason for that, including the draft. Then you get to see them, work with them, you get to see them train. As a group, like all 30 rookies, these guys are really good about their business, and I’m just really pleased with how they’re handling their business.”

In the 2025 NFL Draft, Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers had a total of nine draft picks. Of those nine, five players are on the offensive side of the ball, while four play defense.

Here’s a look at the Chargers’ 2025 rookie class:

Round 1, pick #22 – RB Omarion Hampton

Round 2, pick #55- WR Tre Harris

Round 3, pick #86- DT Jamaree Caldwell

Round 4, pick #125- Edge Kyle Kennard

Round 5, pick #158- WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Round 5, pick #165- TE Oronde Gasden II

Round 6, pick #199- OL Branson Tyler

Round 6, pick #214- S R.J. Mickens

Round 7, pick #256- CB Trikweze Bridges

We’ll have to wait and see how they perform, but the Chargers, viewed by many, had a solid draft class. It was a somewhat bold move to take a running back in the first round after signing Najee Harris, but he’s the type of physical back Harbaugh prefers. Overall, the players Harbaugh and his team drafted seem to fit his mantra.

Last year’s draft class for the Chargers, Harbaugh’s first year, featured the team selecting offensive tackle Joe Alt in the first round and wide receiver Ladd McConkey in the second round.

Neither made the Pro Bowl, but both have quickly become two of the best players on the Chargers’ offense. McConkey set the rookie record for most receiving yards in a playoff game (197), while Alt was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.