NFL Sets Mammoth Stats in Ticket Sales, Suggesting Massive Surge in Global Interest

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 12: A view of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA logo on a football and equipment bag durng an AFC West matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire) NFL: OCT 12 Broncos at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2310120052

With the 2024 NFL season approaching, the league has already begun breaking previous ticket sales records. So much so that fans and pundits alike are awestruck by the massive surge in demand for season game tickets. What makes it so special, you ask? This year, the demand isn’t just coming from the US.

Advertisement

Sports business expert Andrew Patcash of Profluence fame shed light on this trend, which clearly indicates that the sport’s popularity is spreading across the globe. Firstly, the 2024 season is witnessing a 38% increase in overall sales compared to the start of the 2023 season. And among the biggest gainers are the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Sin City team saw 89% of their sales coming from out-of-state fans. Could this be the effect of Super Bowl LVIII? Possibly, but the entire credit can’t be attributed solely to that big event.

Vegas is filled to the brim with people from all parts of the US and the sales reflect their enthusiasm to witness an NFL game in the glamorous city. Last year, the Las Vegas F1 race saw fans from around the country in attendance (and the world). And now it looks like the city, once known for hosting mega-boxing events, will soon become a major sports hub.

Similarly, the Pittsburgh Steelers have seen a 49% increase in ticket sales compared to the start of their 2023 season. And for their highest-selling game, the club will host the Cowboys on October 6.

That said, one of the most interesting aspects of the overall rise is the massive international interest the NFL is attracting. Fans from 72 countries will witness the action live in stadiums this year. Additionally, the NFL’s big bet on international games attracted 35% more sales compared to the previous year.

It was expected that the star power of Taylor Swift will give some push to the league’s international appeal. However, the unprecedented surge in international ticket sales has baffled many.

So, which teams are topping the list in terms of ticket sales demand?

Cowboys are still ‘America’s Team’

The Cowboys might have lost its touch with offseason signings and other roster changes, but it is still America’s favorite team. Tickets sold for Dallas Cowboys games are at the top of the list, with fans eagerly lining up to get them.

Cowboys might not have made it to the Super Bowl in the 21st century, but its status as one of the most successful NFL teams (with eight Super Bowl appearances) is deeply rooted in the hearts of fans across the nation. Who knows? Maybe this will be the year for Jerry’s team, despite all the neglect.

The Raiders take the number two spot, followed by the Steelers (the Cowboys vs Steelers is the best-selling game of the season). The Falcons are in third place, while the 49ers hold the fifth spot.

With that being said, the increasing demand for tickets will certainly give a boost to the NFL’s global ambition and it won’t be long before it matches the global stature of the NBA.