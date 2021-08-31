NFL Teams In Need Of A QB: Which Teams Should Sign Cam Newton?

Cam Newton was just released by the New England Patriots in a shocking move, making him an instantly coveted asset for teams to sign.

There’s no clear cut reason as to why the Patriots decided to release the former MVP. He played only one year with the team, a year marked more by Covid than anything, and although he was a given a chance to return to the team, the Patriots had had enough.

Newton was one of the first NFL players last season to contract Covid-19, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time. He was just getting his legs under him, fitting into the Patriots crazy scheme, but after he was knocked out for a couple of weeks, it was hard for him to catch up. Newton recently declined to comment about whether he had been vaccinated, and so perhaps that’s the reason why the Pats decided to release him.

Mac Jones is QB1 in New England. The Patriots released Cam Newton, meaning rookie Mac Jones will be their starting QB, as first reported by The Boston Globe and confirmed by @adamschefter. pic.twitter.com/17648wkJ7S — ESPN (@espn) August 31, 2021

Now that Cam is on the market, which teams should sign him?

Also Read: Cam Newton Vaccine Comment: Why Might Patriots Quarterback Have Been Released?

Which Teams Should Sign Cam Newton?

#1. Houston Texans

If the Texans aren’t on the phone with Cam Newton immediately, or at least very soon, then the new front office hasn’t learnt much from the mistakes of the old regime.

The Texans currently have Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback with third round draft pick Davis Mills backing him up. Neither looked impressive in the preseason, and at this point the team really has nothing to lose. Deshaun Watson is definitely not going to play, and so why not bring in someone, who has gone through training camp properly with a team that stresses the importance of mental preparation to challenge Taylor?

Newton could serve as a good mentor for rookie Davis Mills as well, similar to the way he was mentoring Mac Jones in New England.

When the Texans find out the Patriots released Cam Newton pic.twitter.com/6OoblaqiG4 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 31, 2021

#2. Cam Newton To The New York Giants

Are you guys sold on Daniel Jones yet? I’m not. Jones is definitely in a prove-it year with the Giants this year as they stacked the roster around to give him the tools he needs to succeed.

However, what happens if he fails? Do the Giants play out the entire season with him under the helm, refusing to admit they made a mistake and miss the playoffs again?

Why not bring in Cam Newton, someone who may not get the starting job right away, but can push Jones for that role as the current Giants’ starter might feel the heat to perform better in light of a potential replacement sitting behind him. Newton could very well take the starting role if he impresses coaches during practice.

#3. Denver Broncos

Sure, Teddy Bridgewater is a capable starter, and the Broncos quarterback situation is definitely better than the Texans or Giants as at least Bridgewater is a known commodity who’s succeeded before.

However, the person backing him up hasn’t really shown he can step up and be the guy for the Broncos, exactly why he’s been benched despite being younger and coming in with more upside.

Newton could provide pressure on both quarterbacks to perform, and if he doesn’t end up taking the starting role, well then at least he’ll be there to provide depth in case Bridgewater goes down and Lock struggles once more.

Tyrod Taylor & Teddy bridgewater hearing the Cam Newton news pic.twitter.com/HzSE2Jiksr — NFL NON DRAFT FANTASY FOOTBALL (@NFLNDFF) August 31, 2021

Also Read: ‘Cam Newton Took The Hardest Job In The F**king Country Following Tom Brady’: Former NFL MVP Revealed Why Signing With The Patriots Was The Only Option He Had