NFL Vet & 4x Emmy Winner Pledged To Give His Jacket to Drunk Bills Fan if Patrick Mahomes Loses to Josh Allen

The highly anticipated Chiefs vs. Bills matchup has the NFL world buzzing and Nate Burleson was at Bills Stadium to catch on the hype. The former Seahawks wide receiver was at the tailgate where he had an interesting encounter with a shirtless fan in high spirits!

Burleson walked in looking dripped out in a red suit jacket with a black fur collar, which took the liking of one tipsy fan. The man wearing American flag overalls and a Bills cap, already gone viral for drinking before the game, had an intriguing proposition for the veteran.

He bet a wager about his favorite team, the Bills, winning their upcoming game and the prize was the veteran’s jacket! The analyst posted the video of the exchange on Instagram.

“If the Bills win, easy dub, I’m getting Nate Burleson’s jacket,” declared the enthusiastic fan to the camera, pointing at Burrell’s red apparel. The Emmy-winning analyst was about to seal the deal but had one condition:



“You’re going to have to wipe all that fluid out of your chest hair first,” joked Burleson.

The fan accepted the terms and wiped his hands on his overalls to shake the analyst’s hands. Burrell accepted the bet, pledging his jacket to the fan, and even gave a word of promise.

“So listen, if the Bills win, I’m giving them my jacket. I’m a man of my word.“

This proved to be the perfect entertainment for the fans awaiting the Bills game and had a gala time in the comment section of the video. Fans gushed over Buurleson’s jacket, deeming it to be too good for the bet while others still hoping for Buffalo to win.

“Jacket clean AF, don’t do it bro.” “Bills winning this game already” “I better wake up to a picture of this guy wearing that jacket“

Many recognized the man from his other viral videos from the game.

“Just saw this same guy drinking a twisted tea in a video like 20 minutes ago“

The Bills fan not only was placing bets but was also having a gala time sneaking out for alcohol, and the saga was captured by another NFL veteran!

JJ Watt impressed by fan’s tailgating skills!

The fan had also caught the attention of another NFL veteran with his antics. JJ Watt shared a photograph of himself with the fan on his X account writing how the guy showed up early to the Bills game equipped with a 12-pack of beer and a portable speaker system. Impressed by his dedication, he further declared, “Buffalo is ready.”

My guy posted up EARLY with a 12-pack and a portable speaker system. Buffalo is ready. pic.twitter.com/iMzw5Q3wey — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 17, 2024

Watt was clearly taken by the pumped fan and even posted an update of his time with him from the game. About an hour later, the former DE informed that only 5 beers were left of the original 12 pack. Also impressed by his tailgating skills, he further wrote: “He is an experienced tailgater, pacing himself properly. Clearly a properly trained specimen.”

The Chiefs and the Bills have the NFL alight with excitement as the two giants fight it out to cement their playoff hopes in the Bills’ home ground.