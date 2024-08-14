NFL Vet Predicts Caleb Williams Will Lose the OROTY Battle to This Rookie QB

November 18, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California quarterback CALEB WILLIAMS (13) warms up between plays during the first half of a NCAA, College League, USA football game between Southern California and UCLA at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAt158 20231118_zsp_t158_044 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels have not even made their NFL debut yet, but analysts and fans have already started backing one of the two for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. While the majority is on Williams’ side, NFL veteran Bart Scott believes it will be Daniels instead.

In the latest edition of “Get Up” on ESPN, the former safety boldly declared that Williams won’t be winning the OROTY award. Per Bart, the Bears QB will be the victim of the astounding hype around him. Moreover, with all the offensive stalwarts next to him, Scott said that he wouldn’t be shocked to see Caleb succumb to performance pressure due to this privilege:

“The expectation is so high for Caleb… [that] he’s gonna be a victim of his personnel saying ‘Look at everything that he has around and anybody can, you know, throw to these guys.’”

As far as Daniels is concerned, the NFL veteran shared that the Commanders QB has a certain poise and composure to him which gives him the edge over Caleb. Moreover, Scott emphasized Daniels’ Lamar Jackson-esque passing and rushing potency and argued that due to his all-around skill set, he will be able to make more eye-popping plays resulting in the accolade.

“Jayden Daniels shows a lot of poise, but I think also that second element that he has…He can push for a 1000 yard rushing and he has weapons on the outside as well… He can do things in a pocket that’s really eye popping.”

Despite the bold take, Bart makes a lot of sensible points in terms of scoring and psychological metrics. Fans, however, didn’t take the former NFL safety’s words seriously as they vociferously shot down his prediction.

Netizens troll analyst for Williams-Daniels prediction

Ever since Williams announced his decision to enter the NFL draft, the hype around the generational talent has been incredible. Even after getting drafted first and breaking merchandise records, his hype is still sustained.

This was evident from the massive groups of netizens going on the offensive against Bart for his unfavorable prediction towards the Bears QB.

While a small subset backed Bart by supporting Daniels for the OROTY award, one fan had Bo Nix as a dark horse for the title.

It’s too early to get into predictions for an end-of-the-year award. Both Daniels and Williams haven’t played a single NFL game. So at this point, everyone’s opinion has no statistical or visual evidence to back it up. Moreover, such debates put unnecessary pressure on the rookies. Only time will tell what the future holds for these two undeniably talented young QBs.