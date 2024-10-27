NFL Week 8 Predictions: Major Insights for 49ers, Jets, and Bills Fans Ahead of Game Day

The NFL’s Week 8 slate, on paper, doesn’t feature the most exciting batch of games. The solemn tones are with good reason: six games feature squads favored by seven points or more. But the perceived disparities between teams doesn’t mean we won’t get enthralling action on Sunday.

Advertisement

On Friday afternoon, former NFL Network star Kay Adams hosted AP News’ Rob Maaddi on her Up & Adams show. Maaddi, the AP’s senior NFL writer, provides game picks each week and is generally regarded as an accurate handicapper.

Adams and Maaddi discussed some of Sunday’s games with one another, including the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Maaddi projects San Francisco (-4.5) will be walking away with a tight victory.

“Both teams are really struggling right now… [Dallas has] gotta be stewing. You’ve gotta be wanting to come out, after an embarrassing loss, and play well. They’re 3-0 on the road this year… this is a tough one. I’m taking the 49ers to win, but by a field goal or less.”

Maaddi was also asked for his opinion on the New York Jets-New England Patriots contest. The Jets (2-5) are in desperate need of a win to preserve their quickly-shrinking playoff hopes. Fortunately for them, Maaddi believes they’ll prevail, but by a slimmer margin than their seven-point spread.

“I think the Jets win this game… but Drake Maye can lead [New England] into the endzone… 23-17; Jets with a win, Patriots with a cover.”

Per FTN Fantasy’s Aaron Schatz, New York has just a 13.4% chance to make the postseason. That number would dwindle even further if they were to lose to their 1-6 division rivals on Sunday.

Rob Maaddi sees Bills winning on road

One of the league’s higher-profile games this weekend is an interconference affair in the Pacific Northwest. The AFC’s Buffalo Bills (5-2) travel west to battle the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at 4:05 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

This marks Buffalo’s first trip to Seattle since 2016, when they lost 31-25. Maaddi feels the Bills are “[being] overlooked” so far this season, and will make a big statement before flying home happy.

“Why is nobody talking about [Josh Allen] as MVP? It’s Lamar Jackson, it’s Jared Goff… what’s the knock this week? ‘The Bills haven’t beat a team with a winning record.’ Seattle’s got a winning record, they’re coming off an impressive win… [the Bills] win the game, they cover… 26-20.”

While Maaddi offered positive news for the 49ers, Jets and Bills, he foreshadowed a disappointing future for the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota has lost two straight games following a 5-0 start, and has four NFC North divisional contests remaining on their schedule.

According to Maaddi, the Vikings are the only franchise to miss the playoffs multiple times after beginning 5-0. Minnesota is also the most recent team, per Maaddi, to “accomplish” the dreaded feat (2016).

The Vikings have a tough final month of the season. If they don’t stack some more victories over their next three games – vs. Colts (4-3), at Jaguars (2-5), at Titans (1-5) – they could be at risk of slipping out of the postseason again despite being the NFC’s last undefeated team.