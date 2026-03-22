mobile app bar

NFL World Reacts To Team USA ‘Giving the Belt Treatment’ To NFL Stars In Flag Football

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google news
Team USA hoisting the trophy after defeating NFL stars at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic

In case you missed it, Team USA absolutely dominated NFL stars in flag football the other day. They beat both NFL-led teams by a combined score of 106-44. It was an unexpected taste of reality for fans, showing the differences between the two sports and that professionals aren’t simply going to walk into it and succeed. 

It was not even a contest at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on Saturday at BMO Stadium. The Team USA flag football team first beat the Wildcats FFC, led by Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels, 39-14. They then dismantled the Founders FFC, led by Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts, 43-16. Finally, in the championship, they beat the Wildcats again, 24-14. 

In reaction to the games, NFL veterans and stars couldn’t believe what they were watching.

“NFL boys are getting dominated in this Fanatics Flag Football Classic … Out of their depths, they don’t know the rules. And these Team USA flag football guys, they were the best athletes, best football players in their little league and middle school, and they just didn’t grow up. They just got faster and more athletic. They found their niche, they found their game, they found their league. This team needs to be representing America in the Olympics,” Will Compton shared in a video on his X. 

Last year, Team USA’s QB Darrell Doucette III went viral for saying that he would be a better pick for the Olympic flag football team than Patrick Mahomes. Fans laughed off the idea, wondering how he could be so arrogant. But at the Fanatics event, he stood on business and showed exactly what he was talking about. 

Clearly, the rules and intricacies between flag and tackle football are more important than we initially thought. Team USA ran unique plays that centered around speed, athleticism, and versatility. Almost everyone on the roster can run, catch, and throw the ball well. 

Robert Griffin III noted these subtle intricacies between the games. 

“Flag Football and NFL Football are different disciplines. If an NFL Player wants to represent the USA at the Olympics in 2028, they need to entrench themselves in the Flag Football world over the next 2 years,” RGIII wrote on X.

Maybe two years is a bit of an overestimation. But whoever wants to be involved with Team USA at the Olympics in 2028 will certainly need to know the different rules and strategies that the game demands. 

Micah Parsons also added his take, saying the Fanatics event cemented that NFL guys won’t be in the Olympics. “Team USA giving us belt … I guess they will be in the Olympics lol,” he  tweeted. 

At the end of the day, the event was a success. It was supposed to be used to test the feasibility of NFL players competing in the Olympics. What we learned is that a lot of them have a long way to go if they want to compete for Team USA. Especially after the dominant performance, they aren’t just going to open up a roster spot for anybody. 

This isn’t to say that some NFL players couldn’t find a spot as a valuable weapon for Team USA. Odell Beckham Jr. made a ridiculous catch in one of the games that nobody else on the face of the earth could’ve replicated. 

NFL fans just need to realize that not every professional in the sport is going to be the best representation for Team USA when it comes to flag football. But if this were tackle, there’s no doubt that the NFL guys would dominate. 

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these