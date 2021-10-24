“Jesus himself walked into the casino!”: When Peyton Manning played God at a casino and wowed Pat McAfee by correctly predicting a roulette call

Peyton Manning is known for his incredible performances on the field, but he’s had many off of it too, including one insane call at a casino with Pat McAfee.

The Sheriff was just one of those guys who could play hard but also party hard. He was a serious force on the field, demanding perfection from his teammates, but at the end of the day, he could be the most laid back person you’d find in the locker room.

He loved to joke around with his teammates, have fun at various places, and even play pranks on them. Manning is also a pretty decent golfer for an NFL quarterback, and so when Pat McAfee wanted to learn how to golf one day, Manning was happy to oblige. What happened after can only be summed up in one word: legendary.

Peyton Manning shocked Pat McAfee and entire casino with his roulette call

After a good day of golfing, Manning and McAfee headed back to the hotel they were staying at, but in order to get to their room, they had to walk through a casino first.

McAfee stopped at the roulette table and laid down $500. McAfee would recall:

“I stop at the roulette table. I say, ‘I’d like $500 in chips.’ When Peyton walked into the casino, a buzz started. Peyton walks by my table, slaps me right on the butt. I’m like, I’m never washing that ass cheek ever again.”

Manning wasn’t too keen on staying for a while, so he left after a few minutes. However, right before he was leaving, he gave the call of a lifetime. In McAfee’s words,

“He kinda stood behind me for a couple minutes, then he went to leave. He goes, ‘How ‘bout that red 18?’ with a wink and a grin. I go, that was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

So what did McAfee do? Of course, he laid out all his chips on red 18. Everyone else in the casino was taken aback by Manning’s seeming god-like aura and followed suit.

“So I took all my chips off all my other numbers and put all my chips on red 18. Everybody at the table goes, ‘We should probably do that too.’ (Soon) every chip at the entire table was on red 18. It looked like the (expletive) Eiffel Tower.”

The tension in the arena must have been electric. Manning calling a red 18, and everyone going all-in on it? There has to be only one way this ends right?

“All of a sudden, the number stops on red 18. The other people at the table are like, ‘OH MY GOD! Jesus himself walked into the casino!'” “I saw him the next morning. I go, ‘Did you know red 18 hit?'” “He goes, ‘Yeah.'”

Now that, that is the work of legends. It doesn’t get much crazier than that, and it’s only fitting that it was Peyton Manning of all people to make that call.

