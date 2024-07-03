“Heard Enough Excuses”: Former Bronco Calls Out Lamar Jackson Fans for Crying Over Lack of Weapons

While no one in the NFL can raise doubts over the talent and caliber of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, it’s hard to overlook the fact that they haven’t reached the Super Bowl since 2012, despite boasting one of the best rosters in the league. Lamar’s fans have often cited the quality of wide receivers around the QB as the reason behind the Ravens’ failures; however, former Broncos star Mark Schlereth is tired of this narrative.

In the latest edition of the “Stinkin’ Truth Podcast with Mark Schlereth,” the former NFL star went on a scathing rant, urging Ravens fans to stop coming up with baseless excuses for their QB’s shortcomings. Mark first compared Aaron Rodgers’ Packers stint to Lamar’s time in Baltimore, noting how the former’s team barely selected a receiver or a tight end in the first round.

According to Mark, all the excuses around Lamar not having good weapons in the receiver room are baseless because, with more than six first-round drafts since Lamar’s arrival, the team still hasn’t managed to win it all.

“They drafted first-round talent. They drafted tight ends in the first round. They drafted three different wide receivers since 2018 in the first round. I mean, Aaron Rodgers went, what, 16, 17 years with the Green Bay Packers? They never drafted a guy in the first round, whether it was a tight end or a wide receiver for him. So don’t tell me about it.”

Mark then diverted the blame on Jackson as he pointed out the inability of the QB to develop the wide receivers in his team. The former NFL guard implied that if Lamar had been better at leadership and mentoring, the Ravens wouldn’t have to constantly look for first-round draft picks.

“How many first-round wide receivers do you need to draft? Well, they’re not drafting the right one. Well, you’re not developing them. Well, how do you develop them? Well, your quarterback has a long way to go in developing wide receivers. So I don’t want to hear that bullsh*t from you anymore.”

To put it simply, he was tired of all the excuses. Ironically, Mark’s rant comes days after the Ravens announced their latest WR signing.

Ravens Sign Keith Kirkwood for Extra Experience in Receiver Room

When a team has a talented rookie, Devontez Walker, and a duo of receivers who are amongst the best speedy threats on the flank in Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers, it’s hard to make sense of signing yet another talent. However, the Ravens’ fanbase has consistently complained year after year about a lack of diverse options in their offensive arsenal, and Keith’s signing finally addresses this issue.

Having played in the NFL for six seasons, Kirkwood has had an inconsistent career getting in and out of the Saints and Panthers’ offensive front. With just 24 passes caught for 294 yards and three TDs in the entirety of his career, Kirk is surely not going to be a starter. But then why sign him?

For starters [no pun intended], Kirkwood is a seasoned veteran, having been around the game for a long time. He brings the much-needed experience and depth on a rainy day. Moreover, reports state that the veteran had impressed the Ravens management in a minicamp trial recently. Considering all this, the Ravens see Kirk as an ideal signing after waiving rookie wide receiver Tayvion Robinson last week.

Will this finally be Jackson’s year? It’s hard to predict because every year technically is supposed to be their year, given the club’s quality. What they have lacked is composure and maturity in big games, and signing wily old foxes is a good start to solving that problem.