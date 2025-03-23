NFL Writer Thinks the 49ers Can Trade Brock Purdy; Fans Call it a “Dumb Idea”

This offseason has been anything but smooth for the 49ers. After a disappointing season, they’ve been shedding contracts and moving on from key players. Despite reaching the Super Bowl the year prior, they missed the playoffs last season and now seem to be entering a rebuild.

Big names like Deebo Samuel, Kyle Juszcyk, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Charvarius Ward, and Javon Hargrave have all left the Bay, leaving the roster noticeably thinner. Many expect even more departures or trades. Shockingly, one NFL writer believes quarterback Brock Purdy should be next.

Purdy is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and an extension could cost the 49ers anywhere between $55–$60 million per year. While many argue he has earned a deal similar to Dak Prescott’s, Jarrett Bailey of USAToday strongly disagrees, suggesting that San Francisco should put Purdy on the trading block instead.

He sees Purdy as an average quarterback—not in the same tier as elite passers like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, or Josh Allen. But how do fans feel about this idea?

They’re not buying it. Many believe this take is nothing more than clickbait, calling it a “dumb idea” to trade a quarterback instead of paying him. Some see it as an attempt by rival fans and analysts to sabotage the 49ers. Others argue that Purdy is better than half the quarterbacks in the league, and replacing him wouldn’t be easy.

Fans also worry about the message trading Purdy would send. If the 49ers make a habit of dealing away players when it’s time to pay them, why would anyone want to stay? They believe the team should do the right thing—keep Purdy and pay him what he deserves.

Bailey argues that while Purdy’s EPA (Expected Points Added) metrics are impressive, his traditional stats tell a different story. He has been a product of Kyle Shanahan’s system, benefitting from weapons like Christian McCaffrey. When the system faltered last season and the team needed Purdy to step up, he couldn’t.

According to his argument, Purdy is a solid but unspectacular QB who has helped the 49ers win games but hasn’t been the deciding factor. If the team is serious about rebuilding, they should trade him for draft capital, draft a new quarterback, and restart the process.

The 49ers find themselves in a tricky situation. They’ve watched other teams struggle after committing massive contracts to their quarterbacks—four of the five highest-paid QBs last season failed to make the playoffs. While the quarterback position is the most important in today’s NFL, success still requires a complete team effort.

San Francisco’s recent success was largely due to their ability to build a strong roster around Brock Purdy, thanks to the flexibility his rookie contract provided. However, if they commit to paying him upwards of $55 million per year, that equation changes.

Has Brock Purdy earned a contract extension? Absolutely. But has he done enough to justify a massive, market-resetting deal? That’s where things get complicated. Both sides need to find a number that keeps the team competitive while fairly compensating Purdy.

The 49ers don’t have to blindly follow the market. A reasonable deal—perhaps a three-year, $140 million contract with $80 million guaranteed—could be the sweet spot. If not, they always have the option of drafting a new quarterback.