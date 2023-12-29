Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Names Brock Purdy As One of the Reasons She Loves Sports

Brock Purdy divided the NFL world the instant he set foot in the draft. From being Mr. Irrelevant to playing the starting quarterback role with perfection, he has maximized every possible opportunity to elevate his game. However, he can’t seem to escape the hate directed towards him, no matter how many games he wins. His story has also impressed many, earning admiration even from Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

Nicole is all about sports and her love for it stems from the inspiring stories each player carries with him. One such player whom she admires the most is San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy. When an analyst made an elaborate case for the QB, Nicole let her admiration for him known as she quote tweeted and said, “the reason I love sports…..the story>,” referencing Purdy’s origin story.

NFL Analyst Chase Senior took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight Brock Purdy’s football journey. He expressed confusion at people hating on the QB, despite his underdog story. Senior highlighted Purdy’s achievements, focusing on his football journey from playing at Iowa State’s football program to being overlooked in the NFL Draft. Purdy being the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft excelled as a third-string rookie for the 49ers and went 7-0 as a starter after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries.

The 49ers players proudly hail Brock Purdy as their leader while crediting him for guiding the team to success when it mattered the most. Despite some critics pointing fingers at him after a tough game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, his teammates made sure to stand by him. All this to say, that Purdy’s actions haven’t been enough to shield him from the wrath of critics, who fail to recognize his talent.

Chase and Kayla. however, recognise this as they shared Purdy’s story, and publically propagated their faith in Mr. Irrelevant. Nicole, for her part, defined Purdy’s story as the reason she loves sports: the stories of beaten-down individuals winning against all odds. If no one else, she recognizes the QB’s talents and the unfairness of the unmitigated hate directed toward him.

The 24-year-old QB is playing his second season and currently has a winning record of 16-4. Chase Senior further highlighted the greatness of Purdy, who despite all odds continues to flourish, but people continue to pray for his downfall. As the 49ers lost to the Ravens, their first loss in 6 weeks, public opinion quickly turned against him, as did his MVP odds.

Brock Purdy’s MVP Odds Rollercoaster

Brock Purdy’s meteoric rise has been like no other and Kayla Nicole certainly acknowledges it. She even likes tweets sometimes supporting the QB side. When Purdy threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks, Kayla was impressed and made sure to drop a like on a clip posted by Jemele Hill on X.

The Niners are coming off a hard loss against the Baltimore Ravens which has drastically dropped his MVP odds.

Entering Week 16, he stood as a top favorite for the MVP award at -200 odds, but now he has fallen to fourth place with +1200 odds.

Brock Purdy still has the best success rate of 55.4% in the league after Week 16. With two games remaining, Purdy and the 49ers are set to challenge the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Rams in the regular season’s final stretch. They will look to secure a win in both games to enter the playoffs as the leading team in the AFC.