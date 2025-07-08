‘I’ve Done Nothing by Myself’: Alvin Kamara Gives God All the Glory for His NFL Success

Jul 5, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior to a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Known for his rare blend of agility, vision, and power, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has long been one of the NFL’s most electrifying players. And it’s a claim backed by numbers and accolades.

For starters, Kamara has surpassed 600 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards in every season of his career, a feat only Marshall Faulk has also achieved.

Additionally, the Saints superstar is a six-time Pro Bowler, racked up 1,503 scrimmage yards last season alone despite missing three games, and holds nearly every major rushing and receiving record in Saints franchise history.

Alvin Kamara even shares the NFL record for the most successful two-point conversions, once again tied with Faulk at seven.

But despite his accolades and consistent production, which led to him fighting his way back into ESPN’s Top 10 running backs list this year after falling off it last season, Kamara isn’t letting the praise get to his head.

In fact, in a recent interview, the 29-year-old made it clear that none of this success has been achieved by him alone. Because for Kamara, his accomplishments have always been guided by something far bigger than himself. “Man, for me, I think it’s one of those things where you look at everything that you’ve been able to accomplish,” the Saints RB started (via Sports Spectrum).

“When I do kind of sit down and sit back and say, oh man… six-time Pro Bowl… you don’t think about it. But when I do get a second, I might be talking about it with somebody and they’re like, ‘Man, you did X, Y, Z.’ And I’m like, I really just sit there and for a second, I’m like, man, I did it physically, but I didn’t do it by myself.”

While Kamara seemed crystal clear about where the credit to his talent belongs, he also thanked the almighty for carving the path that made the most of his talents.

“There’s a reason I’m here,” he said. “And to God, man, literally it’s God, because there’s so many times and so many opportunities that I could have been somewhere else. I might not have been here, you know what I’m saying? Without that grace, without that guidance.”

So when your weapons and your platform are weaved by God’s grace, it’s no wonder that Alvin Kamara also sees every touchdown, every record, and every accolade as a result of the divine.

“Everything that I’ve been able to accomplish, everything that I’ve been able to provide for myself, my family… it’s all from God. It’s nothing that I’ve done by myself. And I know that wholeheartedly.”

Even as he approaches his 30s, often considered a cliff for NFL running backs, Alvin Kamara isn’t paying attention to the doubters.

“I just keep my faith strong,” the Running Back said. “That’s why, you know, we talk about 30s and this running. I’m like, man, until God say it’s done, then it’s done. But I don’t care about those analytics, drop-offs, and this and that. Talk to God.” “It’s all from God. It’s nothing that I’ve done by myself.” New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara @A_kamara6 is our guest on the latest Sports Spectrum podcast with @MattForte22. pic.twitter.com/9tPgVkz2JD — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) July 8, 2025

That said, one might also wonder if Alvin Kamara should consider a change in scenery soon. The Black and Gold last made the playoff in 2020 in Drew Brees’ final season.

Since then, they have been bang average, with the upcoming season already ringing alarm bells after Derek Carr’s unexpected retirement. Considering the RB himself admitted that he is entering an age where he is the farthest he has ever been from his prime, it’s food for thought if he could join a playoff contender like the Rams, for instance.

But regardless of what happens with his future, one thing is certain: Kamara will do what God wants him to do. It’s all God’s plan, as Drake once said.