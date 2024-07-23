NFC Reporter Suggests Jordan Love’s New Deal Could Reset the Market

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) leaves the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers during their NFC divisional playoff football game Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The quarterback market has been on an upward trajectory, setting new records year after year. Just when it seemed like Dak Prescott might be the latest player to shake things up, rumors about Jordan Love and his upcoming contract with the Green Bay Packers have hit the market. Chances are that the new deal for Love could potentially reset the market entirely.

While many are making their own guesses on the situation, Kay Adams tried to get specifics about Love’s contract on an episode of the ‘Up and Adams Show.’ NFC reporter Carmen Vitali from Fox Sports weighed in on the situation, suggesting that Love’s deal might set a new precedent, especially as the Packers are keen on keeping him as the starter.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Jordan Love does reset the market because this is Green Bay’s quarterback going forward. There is no question about that. Within the organization, there is no question about that,” Vitali noted.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Jordan Love’s (deal) does reset the QB market.” @FOXSports NFC North reporter Carmen Vitali believes a new deal is imminent for the #Packers QB @CarmieV @heykayadams #gopackgo pic.twitter.com/RzCsFwjJoE — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 22, 2024

Breaking trends such as these attract a lot of attention from the community. Therefore, Vitali’s words also received its fair share of scrutiny from the fans, who mostly suggested that this might not be a good idea for the Packers.

I would be surprised if it did after one season and half a good one. GB is smart and just saw NYG make a huge mistake no way they give Love a resetting pay day — Devowilliam (@devowilliAM) July 22, 2024

How is it that FanDuel got Kay and her show has nothing to do with Sport Betting? — FatzHomer (@FatzHomer) July 22, 2024

Would be hilarious if it did, and his 8 game stretch or so of really good play proved to be an anomaly. Lol — Wayne Whitlock (@wayne_whitlock) July 22, 2024

If I’m GB, I say we’ll pay you at the top but you have to give us 5-6 years — Justin (@JustinWilkie81) July 22, 2024

One good season is wild though lol. And really it was only the second half of the season. More power to him though, but might be a mistake for Green Bay. — Austin (@Austinrnww) July 22, 2024

Despite the buzz among fans, the reality is that the situation remains unresolved. Love’s new deal is still in the works, and now it reportedly has a noticeable impact on the Packers’ practice sessions.

Packers Practice Will Go Forward Without Love

Jordan Love has decided to sit out of Packers practice as his contract negotiations remain in limbo. While he will continue to attend meetings and participate in other team activities, Love won’t be hitting the field until his new deal is finalized.

Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed that Love’s decision is due to the unresolved contract extension.

“We certainly understand where he’s coming from,” Gutekunst said. However, he isn’t happy about the situation either. “We’d like him to be out there. It’s important for him to be out there. Obviously, you guys know how important practice is, and working with his teammates. But as of now, until we get that resolved, he will not be practicing,” he remarked.

Jordan Love not practicing but was all smiles walking out with Head Coach Matt LaFleur. Welcome to #PackersCamp Practice No. ☝️ pic.twitter.com/odMRSpPOub — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) July 22, 2024

Despite this, Gutekunst expressed optimism about reaching an agreement soon, noting that both sides want the same outcome. For now, Love’s absence means the Packers are relying on Sean Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt as their available quarterbacks during training camp.

Moreover, Coach Matt LaFleur is confident in Love’s preparation, as he praised the quarterback’s ability to keep himself in top shape in the meantime.