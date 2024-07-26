Nick Wright is Apalled With the Way Cowboys Have Handled CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons & Dak Prescott This Year

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares for the game against the Green Bay Packers before the 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As the Cowboys prepare for the upcoming season, the front office’s indecision regarding its three star players has raised concerns among analysts and fans alike, particularly regarding the potential impact on the team’s performance and future. Analysts like Nick Wright have been vocal about the team’s mismanagement of the situation, and he once more let them have it on FS1.

Both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are set to become unrestricted free agents after the 2024 season, while Micah Parsons is under contract until 2025 but is eligible for an extension. The lack of progress in negotiations has been described as “all quiet,” with reports indicating that neither player has reached an agreement with the Cowboys as training camp begins.

Wright blames the ownership for this and criticized the front office for failing to secure deals for their star players, suggesting that their indecisiveness could jeopardize the team’s chances of success in the upcoming season:

“They got absolutely nothing done this off-season and they managed to at least temporarily go backward with one of their three most important players. Now, you have one of your guys holding out so 100% they’ve had a bad off-season.”

He further slammed owner Jerry Jones for the whole mismanagement:

“Jerry’s line was ‘we’re waiting for more leaves to fall.’ Well, now the only leaves that really haven’t fallen are Cowboy leaves and they actually work against each other.”

The analyst’s remarks highlighted the growing frustration within the football community regarding the Cowboys’ approach to contract negotiations.

The Cowboys’ Financial Situation

The Cowboys are grappling with a complex salary cap situation that complicates their ability to extend contracts for Prescott, Lamb, and Parsons. Prescott is reportedly seeking a substantial extension, aiming to become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, while Lamb’s demands have intensified following the recent record-setting contract of Justin Jefferson, which set a new benchmark for wide receivers.

The Cowboys’ front office has acknowledged the difficulty of balancing these negotiations while maintaining a competitive roster, as they attempt to navigate the financial constraints imposed by the salary cap.

With training camp underway and the regular season approaching, the team’s ability to effectively manage these negotiations will be critical to their success. The ongoing holdout of CeeDee Lamb and the uncertainty surrounding Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons’ contracts will undoubtedly remain focal points for both the organization and its fans in the coming weeks.