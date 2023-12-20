“Nothing’s Ever Going to Change”: Disgruntled Green Bay Fan Rips Into Joe Barry But Swallows Dark Truth of NFL Coaching

The Packers’ defensive coordinator, Joe Barry is under intense scrutiny as criticism mounts due to the team’s ongoing defensive struggles without showing any signs of improvement. Barry faces backlash from fans and the media, despite unwavering support from Matt LaFleur. The cast of the Pat McAfee Show delivered a blistering critique of Barry and the Packers’ defense.

Ty Schmit, a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan best known for his celebrity impersonations, highlighted the persistent issues. He even tossed doubts on any potential improvement. Schmit expressed frustration with Joe Barry, pointing out that the team’s struggles aren’t on the offense or young quarterback Jordan Love.

He criticized the defensive coordinator for inconsistent performances, noting instances like difficulties in stopping the run one week and Baker Mayfield’s impressive start in another. The group highlighted a perceived lack of improvement and also questioned their loyalty to Barry, despite his perceived inadequacy.

“I don’t understand why you hold loyalty to this guy when he clearly sucks at his job. He’s dog shit. He has been from the day he got hired, he was dog shit at his two previous jobs…It’s a joke, but nothing is ever going to change, so there’s no point in getting pissed off about it.”

The Pat McAfee team highlighted concerns about Joe Barry’s hiring, adding that his previous defenses ranked poorly in Washington and LA. They suggest he was brought in by LaFleur due to familiarity. The sentiment expressed is that Barry may not have been the best fit for the job initially.

The statement implies a sense of frustration, suggesting that the cycle of hiring decisions and defensive struggles has persisted within the Packers unit.

Matt LaFleur Backs His Defensive Co-Ordinator Joe Barry

Coach Matt LaFleur vowed to play a more substantial role in aiding the team’s playoff aspirations amid their defensive struggles. However, he refrained from relieving defensive coordinator Joe Barry of his duties even after fans and analysts demanded a change in management. The head coach addressed the situation following the Packers’ 34-20 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and said,

“What’s so disappointing to me is the fact that it was poor communication. And it always starts with us. It starts with myself and it goes to all our assistant coaches. So obviously the coaching wasn’t up to the standard, and our performance on the field showed that as well.”

LaFleur addressed concerns about communication issues with defensive coordinator Joe Barry. Despite recent problems, LaFleur expressed confidence, citing successful past executions. He acknowledged room for improvement in play calls and highlighted the learning opportunity.

That being said, Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield achieved a historic feat at Lambeau Field with a perfect passer rating. This pushed the NFL enthusiasts to look at the uncertainty that looms over Joe Barry’s future as Packers’ defensive coordinator. Meanwhile, the only good thing happening for the Packers is that Jordan Love’s recent performance have showcased promise. He has bagged 11 touchdown passes and just one interception in his last five games, boasting a 68.9% completion rate.