“Now the Miami Dolphins Look Like Hot Garbage”: Stephen A. Smith Bashes Tyreek Hill for Leaving Patrick Mahomes

Ever since Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 2, the Miami Dolphins’ offense has been haywire. After their season-opening win, the franchise has suffered back-to-back losses, dropping to a dismal 1-3 record. This predicament has also put Tyreek Hill in a difficult position, which leading analyst Stephen A. Smith was quick to highlight.

Following the Dolphins’ 12-31 loss against the Titans, Stephen A. argued on First Take that Hill’s trade to Miami was a huge error on the wide receiver’s part. “You’re Tyreek Hill,” exclaimed Smith. “You walked away from Patrick Mahomes. You walked away from Andy Reid.”

After two miserable performances in the playoffs, Tyreek is now stuck with a “hot garbage” team that is the Dolphins, as the analyst put it.

He further added:

“The Miami Dolphins look like hot garbage, because they don’t have their quarterback, Tua, who you cannot rely upon because of his durability (issue stemming from) concussions. It is simply not something you can rely on. It’s dead simple.”

Smith strongly believes that Hill’s transfer might be an NFL player’s biggest blunder in the league’s history. And now, the star wide receiver is left with no one to “throw him the damn football.”

However, as they say, if one door closes, a few more open in its place. With the uncertainty in Miami, there could be other options open for Hill, including his former team.

Is a Tyreek Hill trade in the works?

Originally selected by the Chiefs, the wide receiver was traded to the Dolphins in 2022. As part of the agreement, he became the highest-paid receiver in the league. Hill continued to flourish in Miami along with Tagovailoa, leading the team to playoffs in 2022 and 2023. He also led in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last year.

However, the Dolphins’ performance against strong winning teams in the playoffs has always been under scrutiny. And now, with Tagovailoa sidelined, the Cheetah has been missing in his element, amassing only 23 receiving yards and 19 rushing yards in the last game.

Miami failed to score a touchdown in the second consecutive game, leaving the wide receiver visibly frustrated. He was seen fuming on the sidelines toward the end of the fourth quarter.

If this continues, NFL fans might be looking at a trade for the wide receiver this season or next. It only sounds right for a player of Tyreek’s caliber to end up with a winning team.

In the midst of all this, an interesting rumor has surfaced in the league that could make a lot of fans happy. According to NFL rumors on X, the Chiefs might be looking to trade with Miami to get back their former teammate. With their wide receiver room dilemma, it certainly is plausible.

If the whisper turns out to be true, it would surely be a homecoming moment for Tyreek Hill. For the time being, however, Miami is teetering on the edge of being out of the playoff race.

Whether they’ll be able to recover in the absence of Tagovailoa remains to be seen in their Oct. 6 matchup against the Patriots.