Odell Beckham Jr. Appears on Love Island USA to Meet Brother Kordell’s Partner

Odell Beckham Jr. is a star of the football world, who also values his family life with his adorable son Zydn Beckham. But not many know that he is as much a loving brother to his younger sibling Kordell. However, when this week OBJ took some time off the field to support his younger brother on Love Island USA, fans couldn’t get enough.

In a heartwarming cameo on the popular reality show, Odell surprised viewers by making a video call appearance to support Kordell. The wide receiver’s brother, who is also gradually rising to fame has found love with Serena Page on the show’s sixth season.

And the Miami Dolphins wide receiver couldn’t hide his excitement as he virtually reunited with Kordell and met with Serena for the first time.

Odell, beaming with pride, shared how he saw sparks fly between the couple “from the jump” when they arrived on the island in matching neon green outfits. “The green and green, boom,” he said, clearly impressed by their instant connection. Odell, who gushed with happiness, exclaimed, “This is my little bro, man, really doing it and making it in the world.”

He also revealed that he’s been flooded with messages from friends and fans asking about his brother’s romance on the show,

“I’m talking about everybody hitting me up talking about, ‘Have you been watching?’ and it’s just crazy.”

During the touching segment, Odell played the perfect role of an older sibling and stole hearts by discussing the importance of love with the new couple. Throughout the call, Odell’s support and encouragement for Kordell and Serena’s relationship was clear. And this certainly made their journey on Love Island USA even more special.

Odell Beckham Jr. has made waves in the football world, but his brother Kordell Beckham is making his own mark in the spotlight.

Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Half-Brother, Kordell Beckham?

Odell’s parents, Heather Van Norman and Odell Beckham Sr., split up after he was born. Heather later married Derek Mills, and they had Jasmyne. Meanwhile, Odell Sr. had three more kids – Kordell, Sonny, and Summer – with his new partner.

Born on May 27, 2002, Kordell is a model and a reality TV star, who has made his first reality TV appearance on the hit dating show.

Kordell’s family has his back. His younger brother Sonny, for example, proudly shares Kordell’s promotional posters on Instagram, cheering him on like a true bro.

Kordell Beckham is doing his own thing and proving that the Beckham family’s star power isn’t limited to the football field. A charmer already, Kordell is delighting everyone including brother OBJ with his Love Island USA romance.