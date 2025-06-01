Why Did Odell Beckham Jr. Leave the New York Giants Despite Confessing That “He Never Wanted to?

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sits courtside during the second half of the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Once again in his rollercoaster career, Odell Beckham Jr. finds himself waiting for another shot in the NFL, entering free agency yet again this offseason. While OBJ has experienced both highs and lows, it’s fair to say his numbers and performances haven’t quite been the same since he left the Big Apple. Things were going well for him individually during his time with the Giants, even though the team was no longer a contender. That reality frustrated him. He began voicing his displeasure publicly, but despite the criticism, he never actually wanted to leave New York.

So, why did he? Beckham recently opened up about the real reason behind his exit. He explained that during his time at LSU, a single loss often meant the season was over. But with the Giants, losing had become a habit.

His competitiveness wouldn’t let him stay silent, and he felt compelled to speak out—not out of arrogance, but out of a deep desire to win. Still, he never wanted to walk away from the team that drafted him and placed their faith in him.

“I never ever wanted to leave the New York Giants. The reason you heard me talking about what was going on because I was pissed because where I come from college if you lose one game, your season is over. This is the organization that I got drafted to, they believed in me. If the Giants win the Super Bowl, I would be happy, but deep down inside, I want to be the one to bring one. But then someone like me who went to the LA Rams and won the Super Bowl, but I still, you just want that.”

Odell Beckham Jr. did achieve the ultimate goal after leaving the Giants, winning a Super Bowl with the Rams during a brief but impactful stint. He played only half a season in Los Angeles but made his mark, even scoring a touchdown in the big game. Unfortunately, his fairy-tale moment was cut short when he exited the Super Bowl with a knee injury—an ACL tear that would sideline him for the entire following year. No team signed him during his rehabilitation.

OBJ has never quite recaptured the dominance he displayed during his early years in New York. In five seasons with the Giants, he played 59 games, racking up 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. He posted four 1,000+ yard seasons, earned two second-team All-Pro honors, and made three Pro Bowls.

In the five seasons since leaving the Giants, however, his production has sharply declined. He’s totaled just 185 receptions for 2,511 yards and has not made another Pro Bowl appearance, though he did earn that coveted Super Bowl ring.

His most recent stop was with the Dolphins last season, but it was another disappointing chapter. Injuries kept him sidelined early in the year, and when he was finally activated, he didn’t start a single game. He made nine appearances off the bench, catching just nine passes for 55 yards.

Injuries have defined much of Beckham’s post-Giants career. He has endured two ACL tears in two years, along with a core muscle injury, a quad strain, a fractured left ankle, and multiple hamstring issues. These setbacks have severely limited his ability to stay on the field and contribute meaningfully.

Now 32 and a free agent, Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned as teams hesitate to take a chance on a receiver with a long injury history. But if he can prove he’s healthy, he might still have something to offer. A team could take a flyer on him ahead of the season, or perhaps a playoff contender might come calling late in the year.

The most poetic ending? A return to where it all began—New York. The Giants could bring him back on a veteran minimum deal, not just for nostalgia, but to mentor fellow LSU alum Malik Nabers. The Giants are desperate for help at wide receiver, and Beckham could thrive with low expectations and a chance to give back. It would be a fitting homecoming to close the book on a bittersweet but unforgettable career.