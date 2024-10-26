“Old School” Tom Brady Candidly Labels Bill Belichick as a “New School” Football Coach

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s relationship became strained when TB12 left New England. However, both of them have since changed their career paths, joining the sports media industry. 8x Super Bowl-winning coach has found a new lease of life, thriving in media while Tom has taken his talents to the booth.

The former QB joined Bill as a guest on his Let’s Go podcast, where he joked about the former HC as a new cool coach in town. At the start of the episode, Brady candidly describes Bill as a “new-wave coach” while seeing himself as more “old-school.”

He was surprised to see his former head coach stay ahead of the curve, learning new tricks and keeping up with the times despite being an “old dog”. TB12 admitted he never thought he’d see the day, calling it a cool moment.

” Here we go. It’s nice. OG is back, new school. Who knew I’m old school and you’re new school school coach, That’s pretty cool.”

Belichick laughed at the analogy and joked, telling Tom not to worry—he’d catch up soon. The three-time MVP then praised his former coach’s new venture, The Coaching Show with Nick Saban, admiring Belichick’s depth of football knowledge.

Brady highlighted how he enjoyed hearing them discuss the game and sharing their stories and insights. It’s great to see Brady and Bill mending fences and getting along well like old times. Fans are enjoying watching the two make their name in the media business.

However, after a year Belichick might change his mind and go back to his true calling as a coach. If he decides to do that, which places could he land in?

Bill Belichick’s landing spots for next season

It’s hard to imagine not seeing Belichick with a headset coaching on the sidelines. Many thought he would immediately get a new HC job after Robert Kraft fired him from the Patriots. But that, unfortunately, didn’t happen. Yet, the former coach has been enjoying his new life in media.

But having coached for almost 50 years, he would be willing to go back to it next season. As per NBC Sports, the obvious place where the wind is flowing right now is Dallas for Bill to land in. The Cowboys have been hot and cold this season and given this is Mike McCarthy’s last season, Jerry Jones will be looking to fill the vacancy.

The team has struggled defensively and lacks identity. Hiring Belichick might resolve their defensive woes. Like their divisional rivals, the Eagles have struggled under Nick Sirianni as well and he finds himself in a hot seat. Despite their 4-2 record, they are yet to deliver a convincing performance.

The Jags are 2-5 this season and virtually out of playoff contention. Another season without playoffs along with miserable performances could spell the end of Doug Pederson in Jacksonville. Shahid Khan doesn’t involve himself in the day-to-day running of the franchise. Belichick might get the dual role of GM-HC again here, if things work out between him and the side.

Bill Belichick made his name in the NFL as a DC with the Giants. He knows the owners and the club. Daboll’s job is not safe because the roster is also poor. Daniel Jones’ days are numbered and so are Joe Schoen’s. The Big Blue will likely draft a new QB and handing him to an 8-time Super Bowl-winning coach wouldn’t be terrible.

So where should he go if all of these teams came calling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.