“Omaha is a run play, but it could be a pass play or a play-action pass, depending on a couple things”: When Peyton Manning hilariously joked about his famous audible’s meaning

During his dominance, everyone wanted to know the meaning of Peyton Manning and his famous “Omaha” audible. And back in 2016, he hilariously teased the press about the same.

Peyton Manning had one of the most prolific careers in NFL history. His accumulated list of accolades is lengthy, but includes items like 5x MVP, 7x first team All-Pro, and 14x Pro-Bowler. And perhaps his best quality was his deatil oriented ability to change plays after lining up and calling an audible. One of his most famous audible’s was the word “omaha” which everyone in the NFL wanted to know the meaning of.

Peyton Manning trolled the world about “Omaha” back in 2014

In his final 4 years, which he spent with the Denver Broncos, Manning became famous for frequently shouting “Omaha!” pre-snap. And now whenever the word is mentioned, the Sheriff comes to mind.

Peyton Manning was asked about the meaning of the word “Omaha” during a press conference amidst the 2014 playoffs. And his answer had everybody laughing.

“I know a lot of people ask what Omaha means,” he said at a news conference at the time.

“Omaha is a run play, but it could be a pass play or a play-action pass, depending on a couple things: the wind, which way we’re going, the quarter, and the jerseys that we’re wearing. It varies, really play to play. So, there’s your answer to that one.”

