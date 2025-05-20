Amid Nick Sirianni’s Multi-Year Extension, NFL Insider Credits Him for Managing “Tough Personalities” Like Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, left, joins head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts atop one of the team buses during the Super Bowl 59 victory parade along S. Broad Street in Philadelphia, PA, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

Prior to the 2021 season, the Philadelphia Eagles named Nick Sirianni their head coach, replacing former Super-Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson. Four years later, Sirianni and the Eagles have agreed to a new contract extension, as Sirianni was set to enter the last year of his contract that he signed in 2021.

Since taking over as the Eagles’ head coach in 2021, Sirianni has a 48-20 record and a 6-3 postseason record. Sirianni has led the Eagles to the Super Bowl twice in that span, and helped them capture their second Super Bowl in franchise history with a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, and Tom Pelissero reacted to the news and spoke about Sirianni’s contract extension. The three spoke about how well Sirianni has done in Philly and what has made him successful.

“The other thing he does is he manages some tough personalities,” Garafolo said. “You can even include the quarterback in that one, Jalen Hurts. He has had a great relationship with him and bridged the gap between him and the offensive coaches the last couple of years.”

Interestingly enough, Sirianni and Hurts had a ‘rift’ following the 2023 season. Last August, ESPN reported that there was “a prolonged strain” between the two. Amid the Eagles’ playoff run from last season, reports surfaced that Hurts and Sirianni were ‘in a better place.’ That’s the power of winning.

Rapport wasn’t surprised that Sirianni got an extension and a payday. Usually when a head coach is fresh off of a Super Bowl win, they will get extended. Rapoport noted that. What Rapoport was surprised about was the completely different view some had on Siranni after the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Throughout the last couple of seasons, there had been rumors of Sirianni on the hot seat and some calling for him to be fired. That certainly isn’t the case at all now.

“That is the craziest, scariest thing about this situation,” said Rapoport. “It’s not that Sirianni got a contract extension, we knew this was coming. This is richly deserved for Nick Sirianni. The wild thing though, to go back a year, a little more than a year ago, some people put him on the hot seat.”

The Eagles have been one of the most successful franchises in the last five seasons. They’ve made the playoffs the last four seasons, including two trips to the Super Bowl. With Hurts being just 26 years old and locked under contract for a while, he and Sirianni have the chance to become the league’s next best QB-HC duo.