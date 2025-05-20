Cam Newton Highlights Tom Brady Being Labeled a “Boring” Commentator to Teach Michael Jordan a Broadcasting Lesson

Former NBA legend Michael Jordan is set to join the booth. Arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, NBC announced last week that he’d be joining their team as a special contributor when the network begins broadcasting next season.

The news was reported on May 12, 2025, at NBC Universal’s Upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

It’s exciting anytime a former NFL player jumps into the booth as a broadcaster/color commentator or as an analyst on the desk for pre-game, halftime, or post-game shows. Though it is not exactly specified what his role will be, the news has made airwaves as one of the biggest basketball figures will be talking about the sport in some capacity.

After learning about Jordan landing a role with NBC Sports as a contributor, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton spoke with his co-host Omari “Peggy” Collins on 4th and 1 with Cam Newton. Newton was asked by his co-host if he thinks Jordan becoming a public commentator after being a mysterious man ‘hurts’ his image. Newton thought the opposite, stating that Jordan talking about the game of basketball would do nothing but help his image.

“When you see sports figures and public figures like Magic Johnson, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, they do it in that sport,” said Newton. “In the sport of basketball, there’s no bigger name than Michael Jordan. I think it can only help his empire. What better person to ask for advice or his take on certain basketball situations than MJ?”

Newton then wondered if Jordan could be ‘exciting’ in his new role with NBC. He referred to how Tom Brady, who recently made his transition to the booth to call football games, has been viewed by some as ‘boring.’ Newton understands that it might take time for former players to become entertaining in the booth, and thinks it could be an issue for MJ.

Still, even if Jordan has his struggles in the booth or analyzing, or whatever his role may be, Newton pointed out that it’s always good when former athletes can cover and talk about the sport they’ve played. Jordan, winning six championships, dominated basketball and has a wealth of basketball knowledge.

“Anytime a guy or girl has played the game can cover and talk about it, it gives a different approach, a different view, and it only can help,” Newton said.

Newton also gave Jordan a warning that anything he says will be highly critiqued. Jordan hasn’t been in the media much lately, and being the icon that he is, Newton mentioned that anything he says can be viewed very seriously.

Whether his role is an analyst, color commentator, or if he runs part of a show or podcast, NBC landing Jordan as a contributor is huge. Most people want to hear from the best athletes, and more fans might want to tune in to NBC’s coverage when it’s basketball season.