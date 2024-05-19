NFL Rumors: Trevor Lawrence Expected to Make 10 Times His Peers Mac Jones & Zach Wilson

Jan 7, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hair flows as he runs prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2019 College Football Playoff Championship game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Recent reports from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler allege that the Jaguars are working on extending their star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. According to the insider, Jags plan to make it worth Lawrence’s brand value and on-field talent. The offer will be around $50 million.

Advertisement

The #Jaguars are “all in” on QB Trevor Lawrence and are engaged in talks for an extension that is expected to be in the $50M range, per @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/1EnzExvogd — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 19, 2024

This price tag ensures Lawrence will stay back in an ever-building franchise, but it also shows the QB that the team considers him to be the future. And the league should acknowledge him with the best of them if they aren’t already.

NFL is a quarterback-obsessed league and the 2021 draft class offers several case studies of quarterbacks. Only one from the many taken as potential future stars has worked out. Unsurprisingly, it was the one taken first overall.

There is a stark difference between where his peers stand today and what Lawrence is garnering. His teammate, Mac Jones got his fifth-year option rejected by the very team ready to shell out $50 million for the starting QB.

Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, and Trey Lance all suffer rather unceremonious careers as backups in their respective teams. They all currently draw similar salaries to what Lawrence does but their future trajectory is not ideal. While the Jaguars’s starting QB’s salary is expected to go up to $50 million, it will be interesting to see who gets a $5 million plus deal out of the rest of the group.

And even though what they’ve already generated on their rookie contracts is a lot of money, the deviation between their future contract values and Lawrence’s will be another echelon of ‘a lot of money’.

In a league that has been giving out some dicey contracts to quarterbacks, Lawrence getting this money will not be doubted. Although the salary might not be enough in the long run to keep him here, this is a good step in the right direction for the franchise.

NFL World Responds To Trevor Lawrence Contract Rumors

Lawrence has struggled through a mediocre supporting cast around him. But he has still shown signs of brilliance. As expected he has taken over in games and willed them to victory on more than a couple of occasions.

But fans are not satisfied. Especially with the Jaguars having already invested their first overall pick. They feel there is much more to be achieved before that big a price tag is attached to Trevor Lawrence’s name. Also, the Jaguars are moving fast on it, which isn’t surprising but they could stay on it for a while and see how his contract year goes.

If he doesn’t show massive improvements, it’s going to be hard to justify giving him $50M+ per year. — SportsBruiserz (@SportsBruiserz) May 19, 2024

Why? They should let him play out this year and if he blows up then sign him. He hasn’t been elite since he came into the league? — Dr.MattCanada (@TheMattCanada) May 19, 2024

The fight is both ways for fans, he has to improve and the team has to do better. They have to make leaps on the management front, but he can do with just some tweaks. But not all are happy:

And some are calling out how Tagovailoa’s still not at a satisfactory level in his contract negotiations, while Lawrence’s first rumor hit $50 million:

Did not have Trevor Lawrence getting extended before Tua Tagovailoa on my bingo card but here we (potentially) are https://t.co/MtnLfnleiX — Maura (@takesbymaura) May 19, 2024

There are NFL fans who have pointed out before as well, that Lawrence’s game film does not match his stats. And that alleged claim was brought up yet again as his contract rumors started circulating:

Trevor Lawrence is Schrödinger’s QB: The film says one thing but the stats say the other. It really is wild. Jags mismanaging this rookie window as bad as the Bears w/ Fields. I’d pay him with the hope you can eventually find someone to coach him up. https://t.co/cIYf2H3NPs — Tony Parlay (@TonyParlay) May 19, 2024

The NFL world seems to be uncomfortable with the price tag that Lawrence is garnering when compared to the output achieved. But some also argue about the ever inflating QB-market, his potential always showing the team a fairy tale and how he has not had proper support around him to get to the next level.

Thus, the case of Trevor Lawrence is a peculiar one, and maybe even the only successful prospect from his draft class will also need a miracle to save his NFL career and legacy.