Mac Jones Failure Comes Back to Bite Bill Belichick, Months After Leaving New England

Dec 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) checks with head coach Bill Belichick, left, and senior football advisor Matt Patricia, second from left, during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Things didn’t go well for Bill Belichick when he pushed Tom Brady out of New England and pinned all his hopes on first Cam Newton and then Mac Jones. While Jones didn’t become the first-round QB the Patriots expected, it would be unfair to place all the blame on a young player who needed guidance, which Bill and the Pats didn’t provide.

As per The Atlantic, former Patriots RB Damien Harris blamed Belichick for being stuck in his ways, which contributed to Jones’s struggles in New England. Harris pointed out that Mac had to work with coaches like Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, who lacked experience as offensive coordinators.

Harris noted that Jones was a Pro-Bowler under Josh McDaniels. McDaniels’s departure to Vegas should have prompted Belichick to hire a proper OC but instead, he stuck with a defensive coach and a special teams coach, causing Jones to regress.

Belichick’s system wasn’t working, and while everyone except the coach could see it, no one dared to point that out. Harris stated,

“What happened to Mac Jones in New England, was not because of Mac Jones, was because of the fact you took away an offensive coordinator who coached him to be a Pro Bowler. With a rookie QB then you take Matt Patricia who’s coached defense his entire life. Joe Judge who’s been a special teams coach & then you just throw them in there. S*it was not fine. I think that it was very obvious for a long time.”

Bill was a defensive genius but without Brady and proper OCs, the offense struggled.

The Patriots have now cleared the house, paving the way for the new HC Jerod Mayo. Mayo has hired Alex Van Pelt as his Offensive coordinator. Mayo has shifted from Bill’s philosophy and has prioritized the offense.

The 2024 Draft was just one example of that. They are taking their time to build the roster before throwing their draftee Drake Maye into the deep end. Mayo has insisted that he’s going to play a fast and physical brand of football. Despite clearing house, there is still a Belichick left in the building.

Brian Belichick Left Behind in Boston

Robert Kraft pushed Belichick out of Foxborough but has allowed Bill’s youngest Brian Belichick to stick around as their Safeties coach under new HC Mayo. As per CBS Sports, Brian has been with the Patriots since 2017 and like his father loves football and is grateful for the opportunity to still coach in the NFL.

Brian has received praise from Jerod acknowledges that it must be a bit strange and awkward for younger Belichick to work under a new HC and in the same building where his father worked for over two decades and left a legacy.

There are other circumstances for his stay. Brian just welcomed a new baby girl and doesn’t want to uproot his life. He also feels a little distance between him and his father is a good thing.

His older brother Steve Belichick has since taken the role of defensive coordinator at the University of Washington. Bill on the other hand hasn’t had job offers as a coach and has been busy making media appearances. He was involved in dissecting the draft and will appear on Manning Cast during MNF.