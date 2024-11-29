“Our Fans Are Great”: Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones Break Silence on Cowboys’ First Home Win On Thanksgiving Day

The Cowboys finally have something to be thankful for. In the second Thanksgiving fixture of week 13, America’s Team managed to secure a win over their divisional rivals, the Giants. They won 27-20 in Arlington, as Dallas fans finally got to see their team win at home for the first time this season.

Advertisement

Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones were both relieved by this small achievement after having a turbulent past few weeks.

McCarthy expressed pride and satisfaction with his team’s performance, highlighting their hard work and thorough preparation that led to a well-deserved home victory despite dealing with several injuries. Speaking at the post-match press conference, he shared his delight and relief for the fans, acknowledging that the win had been a long time coming.

“I mean you have to recognize the way we played in the past here. It’s an incredible place to compete and our fans are great. So yes it’s definitely overdue. It was important to get a win on lot of fronts but it was really really important to get a home win one.”

While the overall performance was crucial, McCarthy emphasized the significance of securing a home win. He noted that the team owed it to their dedicated fans, who turned out in large numbers and created an incredible atmosphere to support them.

Mike also noted that change in attitude and expectations following two consecutive wins over the divisional rivals. Jerry Jones too echoes a similar sentiment regarding their first home win and two wins on the trot.

Jerry Jones pleased with the Cowboys too

Jones was delighted to secure consecutive wins, especially over the divisional rivals but feels even better to get a first victory at home. He was pleased with the fan turnout, calling their win “befitting to have a little Thanksgiving victory to celebrate.”

“Well. it’s certainly great to have those two wins back-to-back but it’s particularly great to win here at home. We had a great crowd out there…but really proud of those guys.”

The Cowboys GM feels encouraged by back-to-back wins. He highlighted that the younger players are stepping up their efforts, and the defense is finally adapting to Mike Zimmer’s defensive schemes and the system he is implementing.

Rico Dowdle finished the game with 112 yards on 22 carries and found the end zone once. This is the first time in 26 games that a Cowboys rusher managed to rush for over 100 yards.

The defense gave up less than 250 yards. They are now 5-7 for the season but are still very far from that 7th wildcard spot. But things could change.

Dallas has only a 1 percent chance of making the postseason but they have three home games and a schedule easy enough to win four out of the last five.

They take on an inconsistent Bengals side in ten days. Playing against the likes of Burrow and Chase and getting a win seems like an uphill battle, but if they manage to do it, things will get interesting.