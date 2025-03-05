“That’s Their Fault”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Sound Off On the Cowboys ‘Last-Minute’ Extensions

After watching the divisional rivals battle it out at the NFC Championship, the Dallas Cowboys are finally beginning to assess the reality. The damage control began with an $80-million extension for Osa Odighizuwa. Days later, the Dallas’ front office has successfully restructured its deal with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

In a move that will save a little more than $20 million in cap space, the Cowboys will look for any spare dollar, as they attempt to negotiate further dealings with Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott. On the latest episode of the Night Cap podcast, NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, and his co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, expressed little sympathy for the team’s current financial situation.

In noting that a restructuring of Prescott’s contract could help to “give them a little breathing room,” Johnson asserted that no one else is to blame except for Jerry Jones and the rest of the Cowboys’ front office. “That’s their fault. They wanted to wait until the last minute to do that. They did that,” he remarked.

In agreeing with his co-host, the two-time Super Bowl champion Shannon suggested that the franchise should have been more proactive in its negotiations.

“You’ve got to have some foresight in order to see that this guy is a player for us. Go to him, sign him a little early, and a year later they’ll be like “Damn. They got him for that?,” he outlined.

The two former stars also pointed to the Washington Commanders as an example of how to better manage their money. Recently agreeing to take on the full amount of Deebo Samuel’s remaining 2025 salary, the Commanders’ commitment to Jayden Daniels stands in stark contrast to what the Cowboys accomplished throughout the past free agency period.

Meanwhile, Unc and Ocho were not alone in criticizing the Cowboys. Shannon’s former co-host, Skip Bayless, also shared a similar viewpoint.

Skip Bayless demands activity from Jerry Jones

In reaction to Washington’s most recent addition in Samuels, the Cowboys superfan Bayless took to social media to plead with Dallas’ owner and GM to generate some kind of business this offseason.

“They needed a Deebo, they went and got a Deebo… I don’t know what you’re doing, Jerry. You’ve got to do something. This is just the kind of move that will set the tone for the Commanders to do what the Eagles did to us last year,” Skip explained.

Meanwhile, the Commanders are no longer the perpetual runner-up of the NFC East. Having ended a 36-year NFC Championship appearance draught, America’s team will have to do everything in its power to prevent Washington from usurping them in the yearly rankings.

Then again, if both Sharpe and Johnsons are to be believed, the decline of Dallas was always inevitable.