“We’re Cooked”: Dallas Cowboys Fans Stunned After Jerry Jones Reveals His Baffling Free Agency Strategy

Jerry Jones is back at it again with his antics. The Dallas Cowboys owner and GM recently clarified the “selectively aggressive” comments made by his son when asked about the team’s approach to free agency. In true fashion, he downplayed the wording and made it clear that he isn’t looking to use free agency as a way to fill roster gaps.

It seems hard for Jones to say anything nowadays without it making headlines — and for good reason. Last year, he said the team would be “all in” on free agency, yet the results were far from it.

This year, his son Stephen, the team’s co-owner and COO, suggests they would take a calculated approach to free agency — something that should excite the fanbase. But Jerry, as always, has a different and unconventional plan.

“We’re gonna look at everything we can, we’re gonna be selectively aggressive,” Stephen previously stated.

In response, Jerry countered, “I don’t think aggressive is the right word. I’m not looking at free agency as a place to fill voids.”

It’s a baffling revelation coming from the Cowboys’ camp. After a 7-10 finish and the amount of media scrutiny that they’re under, one would think they’re chomping at the bit to acquire new talent. Especially on defense. The Cowboys let up the most points (468) and points per game (27.5) in 2024. They should be looking at every angle to fix that issue, starting from free agency.

Fans were naturally left baffled by Jerry’s comments. They didn’t just indulge in some trolling — which has become the norm for anything Jerry says nowadays — but also felt that this statement alone proves the Cowboys’ season is doomed to fail. Again!

Let’s circle back to those comments made by Jerry around this time last year. Of course, we all read into them and assumed he meant he would make a run at one of the big free-agent running backs between Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. But that’s not what ended up happening. In fact, following the “all in” comments, Jerry turned around and, in hindsight, doubled back on what he’d said.

“Your definition of what is ‘all-in’ and mine might not be the same thing,” Jerry said at the time.

And the definitions between Cowboys fans and Jerry were not similar. Many thought it would mean aggressively pursuing a star. But instead, the team lost five former all-pros to free agency. If anything, the team was all out and folding.

The Cowboys haven’t been at the high end of the free agency market since 2012 when they signed Brandon Carr to a five-year, $50 million deal. So, it’s not surprising to hear that they won’t be overspending this year as well.

For a team, and family, that talks a lot about being “aggressive” in free agency, they are anything but that. Time and time again, they favor rebuilding through the draft. Which isn’t a bad thing — just be upfront with us about it, Jerry.