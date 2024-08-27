“Our Offense Did Nothing”: Cooper Kupp Passes MVP Honors to Aaron Donald for Super Bowl Win

Cooper Kupp was the undisputed best receiver in the NFL back in 2021. He clinched the triple crown with the most receptions, yards, and touchdowns. While the Super Bowl win seems practically impossible without him at this point, he acknowledges that the Los Angeles Rams needed Aaron Donald just as much.

In a candid reflection on the Pivot Podcast, Kupp opened up about how the Rams’ offense struggled during the big game. Odell Beckham Jr. got injured in the first quarter, and from that moment until the final whistle, the offense was virtually stagnant.

“Our offense did nothing right,” Kupp shared. “We were terrible, couldn’t make a play, but the defense kept getting stop after stop, keeping us in the game.”

While Kupp was named the Super Bowl MVP for his two crucial touchdowns, he was quick to point out that it was Donald who truly made the win possible. Donald exerted an unsaid pressure on the Bengals’ offense, and for Kupp that was the real game-changer.

Further on, he emphasized, “It wasn’t just that last moment where AD beats the double team to seal the win. He was leading that defense the entire game. That’s what made it special.”

Kupp had nothing but humility in passing the MVP torch to Donald. However, Aaron’s impact was as important as Kupp’s catches were. It was Donald’s complete game that made sure the Rams lifted the Lombardi Trophy that night.

What was it like for Kupp to win the Super Bowl?

For Kupp, winning the Super Bowl was a surreal and emotional experience. As the confetti rained, it was something that went far beyond just the game itself. In his own words, the star wideout described how he felt an overwhelming sense of relief and accomplishment, knowing that all the hard work, sacrifices, and struggles had finally paid off.

Reflecting on the moment, he shared that the best moment wasn’t the trophy or the presentation, but the quiet time he spent with his family.

Kupp explained that after the festivities and presentations, he found a quiet corner on the field where he could sit down with his wife and kids. This private celebration, away from the chaos, allowed him to truly savor the culmination of the season. He noted,

“That moment, sitting there for a second and reflecting on what that whole year was, was something I really cherished.”

For Kupp, the grand celebrations and accolades were fleeting. What he’ll remember most is that intimate, personal moment with his family.

He added, “The rest of the stuff, it’s all fleeting—the accolades, the celebrations. But that moment with my kids and my wife, I’ll cherish that forever.”

Well, though the moment flew fast for Kupp, the Rams’ history basked in the glory of the win.