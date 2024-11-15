Pat Mahomes Sr. Gets Emotional About His Son Patrick’s Success Before Bills Matchup

There’s nothing quite like a display of a father’s love and pride in his kids. Even when it comes from a family like the Mahomes’, who are constantly in the tabloids. For once, however, the family is in the news for a good reason, as Patrick (Pat) Mahomes Sr. took the time to celebrate his son’s growth online.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes the younger has done pretty well for himself so far in his professional career.

He’s only 29 years old, and he’s already got three Super Bowl titles, three Super Bowl MVPs, and two NFL MVPs, among other things. That’s enough to make a father weep tears of joy. And we’ve seen Pat Sr. do just that as he’s embraced his son following various watershed moments in his young career.

Pat Sr.’s love and support for his son is not surprising. But the way in which he communicated it this week was nearly unprecedented. He has 25.5k followers on Twitter, but a post from Mahomes Sr. is about as rare as a solar eclipse — he has only posted three times since December 2022. That’s why when he posted on Friday, it took the online world aback.

Life is crazy man pic.twitter.com/mJmpgpwzUL — Pat Mahomes Sr. (@PMahomes) November 15, 2024

The post in question was a nice one, depicting two pictures of father and son at two very different moments in their lives with the caption: “Life is crazy man”. One could easily picture Sr. getting all misty as he punched that tweet into his phone.

That was a sweet moment, but anyone who knows Pat Sr. knows that stuff ain’t always sweet with him. He’s opinionated and passionate, especially when discussing his son’s Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. warns Chiefs about close calls

This season, Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to become the first NFL team ever to win three straight Super Bowls. The three-peat campaign has been going swimmingly so far, as the Chiefs remain the only undefeated team in the land at 9-0.

The Chiefs may be perfect, but seven of those nine wins have come by a TD or less, which means every game has pretty much gone down to the wire.

There was Isaiah Likely’s toe-gate in Week 1 and Harrison Butker’s last-second game-winning field goal in Week 2. They thwarted Bijan Robinson inside the 15 in the final minute in Week 3 and sneaked away from the Tamp Bay Buccaneers with an OT win in Week 9. And, of course, there was that inexplicable triumph over the Denver Broncos in Week 10.

Even head coach Andy Reid admitted after that last game that his team was probably outplayed by the Broncos. Mahomes Sr. agrees. The former Minnesota Twins pitcher played 11 years in the MLB, so he knows something about competing at the highest level. He says he’d much prefer to see his son blowing teams out rather than giving them a chance until the final seconds every week (via Times of India).

“They could have lost 5 times. I haven’t been a part of such close games, with every game coming down to the last possession. I did like to see a few blowouts.”

In what will likely be their toughest test to date, Mahomes and the Chiefs head to Buffalo to take on the rival Bills in Week 11. If they can win in chilly Western New York, K.C. will prove they deserve their undefeated record — and Pat Mahomes Sr. might finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief.