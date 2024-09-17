Pat Mahomes Sr. Wishes Son Patrick a Happy Birthday After Not Attending the Party With Ex-Wife Randi Martin

It’s an open secret that Patrick Mahomes has a strained relationship with his father. This dynamic was evident when the former MLB player was notably absent from his son’s birthday party hosted by his ex-wife, Randi Martin. However, the proud father did eventually celebrate his son’s big day, albeit from afar.

The former baseball player tugged at our heartstrings to celebrate his son’s birthday. He first took to Instagram this morning by posting a cute video montage of Patrick over the years.

From his childhood candids to his KC Chiefs playing career, the montage featured photos from all phases of the QB’s life. And with the background music being Jamie Foxx’s “Winner” backed by a simple, sweet caption, the brief video has since won netizens’ hearts.

But Mahomes Sr. didn’t stop there. Minutes later, he posted a photo of himself with his son in a golf cart backed by a caption expressing gratitude and love for the NFL player.

“Happy 29th Birthday. You have been a blessing since day 1. I love you,” Mahomes Sr. wrote.

That said, Patrick entered his 29th birthday week in style with yet another close victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Unsurprisingly, the victory set the celebratory tone for the star quarterback as he was spotted celebrating his special day with his loved one.

It was a family gathering, with all the credit for hosting going to Randi.

Randi Mahomes celebrates Patrick’s birthday in an all-family affair

Yesterday, Randi Mahomes took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Patrick’s family-only birthday party. She posted the visual of a group photo featuring Patrick, Brittany, Randi, Jackson, and the QB’s half-sister Mia, all posing together as one happy family.

Based on Jackson’s Instagram stories, cousin Grant Herrington was also present:

As far as the theme of the party was concerned, no details have been revealed yet. But if one were to make an educated guess based on the visuals, it seemed to be based on a black-and-white color scheme.

For starters, from Patrick to Randi, everyone was dressed in white, while the balloons and other background elements were starkly black. Brittany, however, was spotted in a black-and-white zebra-inspired dress.

One of the highlights of Randi’s photo was her simple yet heartening caption, where she, in a way, thanked Mahomes for the gift of motherhood. “Celebrating 29 years of being a mom!! Lol. Happy bday son, I love you,” she wrote on her Instagram with the hashtag blessed.

All that said, Patrick looked happy in what seemed like a pre-birthday bash. It will be interesting to see how he celebrates today, especially since his two kids were seemingly missing from the visuals revealed to us.