Pathetic Jimmy Garoppolo Training Camp Update Leaves Fans Cracking Up

May 28, 2024; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) leaves the field following OTAs at the team training facility at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo was once a household name in the NFL, but he seems to be getting the boot when it comes to QB discussions. His recent training camp performance with the Rams is not exactly helping his case either. Reports coming out of camp suggest that Garoppolo is throwing more incompletions than anything else, making fans wonder if he’s lost his touch entirely.

Advertisement

One particularly brutal from Eric Lambkins II gave an insight on how practice has been going for the QB:

#Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo has missed WR Tyler Johnson on three occasions for touchdowns. Overthrow…overthrow…and as I’m typing this, he’s picked off by CB Charles Woods. #LambsChop #NFL @SportingTrib — Eric Lambkins II (@elambsquared) August 1, 2024

It is a heart-wrenching situation for those who remember when Garoppolo was the next big thing. After an unrewarding stint with the Raiders last year, he’s now backing up Matthew Stafford with the Rams. And while there’s still a glimmer of hope that he could be a solid option if Stafford ever needs a breather, it’s hard to forget that his track record on deep throws has never been great.

Fans took to social media to roast Garoppolo’s latest mishaps, with jokes flying faster than his passes:

As a 49ers fan. Now you guys could see what we felt in practice and games. — Jose (0-0) (@510Jose420) August 1, 2024

Jimmy G in prime form — Preston (@preston_bland) August 1, 2024

Stetson for QB2 — Christian Barton (@Grandpasshunter) August 1, 2024

It’s safe to say that Jimmy has some work to do if he wants to climb back into the spotlight. Until then, there is more than just criticism coming his way.

Garoppolo finds himself trailing in Madden 99

Well, it looks like Jimmy Garoppolo is taking a backseat in the Madden NFL 25 ratings this year. Once considered a rising star, Jimmy recently found himself trailing behind the likes of Zach Wilson, Sam Howell, Mac Jones, and even Daniel Jones.

Jimmy’s overall Madden rating is sitting at 67, which doesn’t exactly scream “elite quarterback.” For a guy who once led a team to a Super Bowl, that number feels a bit like a gut punch. Sure, his speed (74 SPD) and agility (74 AGI) aren’t terrible. But the rest of his stats, like strength (63 STR) and jumping (73 JMP), leave a lot to be desired.

While Jimmy’s Madden rating might not reflect the player he once was, it doesn’t mean he can’t surprise us all. But for now, it looks like he’s going to have to work his way back up if he wants to be part of any serious QB conversation.