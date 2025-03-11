“Not a Bad Deal at All”: NFL Fans React After Colts Sign QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones has been an NFL punching bag ever since the Giants drafted him sixth overall — a pick many believed was a massive reach at the time. Unfortunately for Jones, he never played at a level that silenced those doubts. And, after being cut by New York and spending a brief stint with the Vikings, he now finds himself in Indianapolis, signing a far smaller deal as a backup for the Colts. But fans aren’t complaining.

Jones signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts this morning. It’s a far cry from the four-year, $160 million extension he signed with the Giants in 2021. Even then, many saw that contract as a mistake, and after back-to-back injury-riddled seasons in 2023 and 2024, he was rightfully cut.

After being released, Jones became the backup QB for the Vikings in case Sam Darnold ever got injured. But, that never happened, and Jones rode the bench for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Now, Jones finds himself a home in Indy after signing the new, cheap deal. He gets a $50k bonus for being active and healthy for games, which can tally up to an extra $850k. It feels like a much more suitable contract for Jones’ value.

Some Colts fans were naturally on board with the move, pointing out Anthony Richardson’s injury history and the need for a reliable backup. Jones could fill that role, and very well at that, even spark a resurgence similar to Sam Darnold’s last season.

Not a bad deal at all. Need a real option if A rich gets hurt. Don’t see this as a real competition because If so everyone is fired lol — Jay (@JLettucewrist) March 11, 2025

starting by week 6 — Great North Sports (@SportsocracyGN) March 11, 2025

With the right play calling and QB coach he will be successful

If you go to the Jets or Giants forget it

One is a QB destroyer and the other let Babe Ruth go to the Eagles — Steven Hilowitz (@stevesportsbar) March 11, 2025

Daniel Jones is a great BACKUP Anthony Richardson has too much potential to start Jones over him Don’t waste Richardsons talent, he needs reps — Julez (@mj_italia_) March 11, 2025

Speaking of backup QBs, the LA Rams re-signed Jimmy Garoppolo. The 33-year-old is now in the journeyman phase of his QB life, as he’s been with three teams in the past four years. Jimmy, like Jones, is also a quality backup to have at the QB position.

He’s been around the league for many years and understands how offenses work. Jimmy is also a similar style QB to Matthew Stafford, so the team could make a seamless transition if the latter gets injured.

All in all, it’s a good day to be a backup QB. They’re often overlooked commodities, but when you have a good one, they’re great to have. A star QB like Stafford going down can derail an entire season for some teams. But having a backup who provides quality snaps is essential if you want to keep the season alive.

After all, some of the greatest QBs in history started as backups before seizing their moment. Guys like Tom Brady, Brock Purdy, and Len Dawson were all seen as backups before they impressed in their starting roles and took the job.

We’re not saying this will happen with Jones, but if Richardson goes down with an injury, he could restore some faith in himself by playing well during that time.

It’s only a matter of time before Jones gets his shot. He better not waste it — it could be his last chance to be viewed as a quality starter in his career.