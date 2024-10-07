Brock Purdy Is Walking the Same Path as Colin Kaepernick and Jimmy Garoppolo as the ‘49ers Curse’ Looms Large

NFL content creator ‘TheNflMike’ stirred up a storm online by pointing out some eerie coincidences between Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy, and Colin Kaepernick.

According to Mike, Purdy apparently stands at a point where his predecessors stood before getting traded or ousted. Furthermore, the third-year quarterback even boasts a similar Super Bowl storyline to both Kaepernick and Garoppolo.

In the video, the content creator first presented similarity number 1: how each of these quarterbacks assumed the role of starter. Kaepernick, for instance, was thrust into the role for the 49ers after an untimely injury to starter Alex Smith in the middle of the season.

Eerily enough, Jimmy G made his debut after Colin was ousted by the team for kneeling during the national anthem. Likewise, Purdy started his NFL career after Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury in the 2022 season.

The observation gets spookier when one compares the trio’s performances in their first 27 games. Colin, in his first 27 outings, held a 20-6 record. He also boasted a 62% completion percentage while averaging 267 yards per game.

Jimmy G and Purdy, in their first 27 games, share strikingly similar 21-6 records with an astonishingly same pass completion percentage of 67%.

The trio’s touchdown-to-interception ratio is also similar, with Colin’s being 45-14, Garoppolo’s at 40-24, and Purdy’s the best of the bunch at 48-14. However, the similarities among the trio don’t end here.

The three QBs also share a Super Bowl loss among themselves. What’s worse? They also share the misfortune of missing a crucial throw late in the game to win the Lombardi. Therefore, not many can dispute that these are indeed eerie stats.

However, Purdy fans would be hoping that their star doesn’t experience a fall from grace like his predecessors. Unfortunately, though, the star quarterback’s latest season performances don’t inspire much confidence.

Purdy hasn’t started on the right note this season

As soon as Mike posted the reel, the video started getting instant traction from netizens. However, before blindly trusting it, a few fans pointed out the flaws in Mike’s observations.

For instance, several netizens pointed out that after Jimmy G’s stint, Purdy wasn’t the direct successor. Trey Lance actually played as a starter for the team for two games before suffering an injury, paving the way for Purdy to take over.

Others, meanwhile, were fascinated by the parallels and wondered if the conspiracy theory that the NFL is scripted was legitimate.

Purdy fans, on the other hand, saw this as a warning sign. Unlike last year, Brock hasn’t started the season efficiently. While his QB and passing ratings have declined, what’s striking is that he has already thrown one-third [4] of his total interceptions [11] from last year.

While the set of observations has a few cracks at times, it’s hard to overlook the eeriness of the similarities. Brock Purdy, however, has the opportunity to end this dreaded QB run by performing at his best this season. Clearly, an important season is ahead for the former Mr. Irrelevant.