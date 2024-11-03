mobile app bar

Patrick Mahomes’ 6-Word Admission on Texas Tech Win Compared to Chiefs’ Nail-Biters by Fans

Aazima Basharat
Published

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attends a press conference.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attends a press conference. Credit-Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Patrick Mahomes isn’t one to shy away from channeling his inner fan. Whether it is to support his favorite NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks, or root for his former college team, Texas Tech, the quarterback proudly announces his admiration.

The recent post on X (formally Twitter) is just another indication of this. After a close 23-22 victory against the Iowa State Cyclones, the Kansas City Chiefs QB made a six-word admission and wrote:

“Bro, being a fan is hard #WreckEm”

The game was indeed a thriller. In the remaining 19 seconds, Behren Morton ensured a 71-yard winning touchdown and handed over the Cyclones a heartbreaking defeat. This allowed the Red Raiders to achieve bowl eligibility for a fourth straight year.

Astonishingly, fans flocked to Mahomes‘ social media post with their grievances. They noted that what the quarterback was experiencing has been their story as the Chiefs’ fans this season.

Despite a phenomenal 7-0 record until now, the Red Army has had close games this season. Their highest margin was 13 points during the New Orleans Saints clash. Even though Derek Carr registered 2 TDs, the Chiefs ultimately took the 26-13 victory home. A couple of fans acknowledged the stress of these close games.

One of the Dallas fans also found recognition in Mahomes’ words and wrote:

The fact that the Chiefs defeated their formidable opponents with close scores remains true. Against the Burrow-led Bengals, Harrison Butker came out as the ultimate hero with that field goal in the remaining seconds. It allowed the KC Chiefs to gain a 26-25 victory over Cincinnati.

Not only that, even against the Chargers, it was in the last quarter that the Chiefs scored a touchdown to gather a win. Now, it will remain to be seen how the Mahomes-led team will put up the performance on Monday against the dominant offense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fans will surely be on the edge of their seats as Baker Mayfield will clash with Patrick Mahomes to probably bring back the Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma clash from 2016.

