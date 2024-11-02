Baker Mayfield Recalls Chomping on a Tortilla Thrown at Him During Patrick Mahomes Matchup

Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs will meet Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the MNF game at the Arrowhead Stadium. This has brought back memories from the QBs’ first clash against each other 8 years ago when Mahomes threw for 734 yards and still lost to Mayfield.

The October 22, 2016 game when Mahomes and Texas Tech hosted Mayfield and Oklahoma remains “the wildest game ever.” Rich Eisen, on the latest episode of his show, asked Mayfield about the iconic matchup and the impact it held back then. The Bucs’ QB responded:

“I did probably a really dumb thing. They throw tortillas on the field and do all that. They threw one at me and I took a bite out of it.”

He humorously admitted that it was not right to take the bite because it was unknown where the food had been or what was inside it.

The quarterback was returning to Lubbock after he had initially started as a freshman for Texas Tech, and fans did not take this “betrayal” lightly. Some of them even went as far as to wear black T-shirts with the state of Oklahoma in red and the word “TRAITOR” above it.

Interestingly, Mayfield took the criticism lightheartedly and a year later wore the same shirt in a pregame against Texas Tech. Mayfield recalled that the environment was chaotic that day, and the vibe was unbelievable.

The quarterback finished with 545 passing yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, Mahomes contributed 734 passing yards and still couldn’t win against the Sooners, who triumphed 66-59.

While this Mahomes-Mayfield clash had been eminent as both QBs gave their best on the field, the Bucs’ signal caller admitted that now he has matured enough not to repeat the incident.

Mayfield will not be repeating the “tortilla” stunt

After Mayfield narrated the hilarious yet competitive tortilla story, Rich Eisen had another question in his bag. He asked the veteran that now he has grown and become a dad that he probably won’t repeat the incident.

Baker Mayfield chuckled and confirmed the statement as he replied: “No can’t can’t do it now.”

The host admitted that it is because he has a responsibility as a veteran and he is the face of a franchise. However, it is salient to note that Mayfield’s reaction came because the house was full with over 68,000 attendees and 45,000 of them chanting, “F you, Baker.” He couldn’t stop his competitive side from surfacing.

To highlight the nature of the competition the two QBs have been a part of, Mayfield once said, “We had to score a touchdown on every single drive in the second half, just to win.”

The upcoming Monday Night Football game will capitalize on this professional spirit when the unbeaten Chiefs will meet the powerful Buccaneers’ offense.