Patrick Mahomes Details How Rashee Rice Can Help Fix Travis Kelce’s O-Line Struggles

This season, Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce is going through a slump. The Super Bowl LVIII’s top receiver hasn’t shown any signs of his form in the 2024 season but Patrick Mahomes thinks he can fix the problem.

In this season’s three games, Kelce only had 8 receptions with 69 yards. The Chiefs claimed narrow wins in all three games with Kelce barely making an impact in any of the three games which has been a big area of concern for the Chiefs.

After the Falcons game, Mahomes was asked about Kelce, he claimed that in every game, ‘two or three people‘ were marking the veteran tight end but the team was working on a plan to use the offense line to ‘open Travis more‘

“I’m going to try to do my best to keep feeding him the ball whenever he’s there, whenever he’s open but I mean, I think the more Rashee makes plays, the more we’re able to run the football, the more we can get Worthy involved I think that’s going to open Travis up more. I mean people are really emphasizing trying to take him away.”

In the game, Rice received 12 passes including a touchdown pass, and covered 110 yards while a tied-up Kelce only had 4 receptions and was missing in both of the team’s touchdown plays.

However, the offensive line compensated for his bad performance and put on a strong show with Rice, Worthy, and Steele leading the charge.

Mahomes was impressed with his team’s offense and claimed that they won the game for the team.

Mahomes believes this particular play won them the game

While talking about the game, he appreciated the offensive line’s efforts and claimed that the Falcons’ defense limited their ‘”long drives” and only allowed them to throw short passes or runs. But the offense “accepted the challenge” and was crucial in stealing the win.

He also talked about the team’s first play after the Falcons’ TD and blamed Kelce and Noah Grey’s failed attempt to beat Atlanta’s defense in time as the reason for the interception.

In the game, the Falcons scored a touchdown in the 1st quarter to build pressure on the Chiefs. Mahomes made a long play with Rice, Worthy, and Kelce to reach the Falcons’ red zone but was intercepted by Justin Simmons in the endzone. The team scrambled again in the 2nd quarter to recover with a touchdown and 2 field goals.

The Chiefs managed to outsmart Kirk Cousins’ team but if they can’t fill the Kelce size hole in their offense, it won’t be an easy road ahead in high-stakes games like the 49ers game next month.