Patrick Mahomes Explains The “Best Fashion Tip” He Learned From Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce constantly dazzles with his off-duty fashion. Interestingly, he doesn’t rely on a stylist; his wardrobe and fashion statements are entirely his own. His fashion game has even inspired Patrick Mahomes, so much so that the QB has picked up a priceless tip from him along the way.

During an interview for Hugo Boss, Mahomes stressed that the ultimate fashion tip is quite simple, “Be you.” He revealed the valuable fashion insight he learned from Kelce—a lesson that transcends mere clothing and delves into something deeper:

“I think I learned that from Travis Kelce. You can wear any outfit you want as long as you’re confident in it, you can make it work.”

Thus, Mahomes urged the NFL fans, who look up to him as a fashion icon to stay true to their taste without being too concerned about others’ opinions.

.@PatrickMahomes has his eyes set on making history The 3x Super Bowl champ breaks down what he looks forward to the most this season!@HUGOBOSS | @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/o7xJ0iXt0j — NFL (@NFL) August 20, 2024

The Chiefs QB applies this philosophy on and off the field. Just as he finds success on the field by being genuine and giving his all, Mahomes perhaps tries his best to carry similar authenticity into his fashion choices. He shared:

“My goal is to win as many Super Bowls as possible. I don’t know what that number is, and I don’t know if I’ve won all that I’ll ever win, but I’m going to make sure I give everything I have to put myself in the best position to win.”

Mahomes uses fashion not only to connect with his fans but to also connect with his family and his team. Often spotted in Chiefs colors, even before and after games, the QB makes sure his loyalty to the team is always on full display.

On Saturday, him and wife Brittany took their game day fashion to another level as they showed up at Arrowhead Stadium sporting matching Chiefs T-shirts.

Brittany, who is expecting her third child, flaunted a red and yellow Chiefs-themed T-shirt with black leggings, red sneakers, a red handbag, and aviator sunglasses, while Patrick mirrored her outfit by donning the same T-shirt and sneakers before and after the game.

When the NFL season kicks off on September 5, fans will be looking forward to spotting some more iconic fashion moments from the QB and his bestfriend Travis.