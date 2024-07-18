Patrick Mahomes Feels “It Wasn’t Fun” Playing Last Season Despite Winning the Super Bowl

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts after a play during the second quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off the ultimate win last year, winning another Super Bowl in two years. But here’s the truth– the 2023 season was quite the struggle for the KC clan who suffered with an 11-6 final record in the regular season. Mahomes, who also had a few spats here and there, certainly didn’t enjoy the season- and that was confirmed by him in a recent interview.

Despite bagging the Lombardi Trophy, Mahomes opened up about his mixed feelings on the season with KSHB 41. He questioned the form of the team and further emphasized that the goal is to improve consistently.

“We felt like we didn’t play our best football, especially offensively. So it’s our goal to be better that way,” added Mahomes.

However, the three-time Super Bowl champion also gave an insight into what led them to the final win- and that’s their mentality. “We had to come with that mentality every single day,” he admitted.

For starters, Kansas City faced constant pressure to maintain its dynasty status from various fronts throughout the season. They also had the ever-present target on their backs as reigning champs. Additionally, the team’s performance felt inconsistent, particularly on the offensive front.

But the Chiefs who are now looking towards a three-peat, a first in the league, certainly need to be invincible. On the side, the team is better prepared than ever with six new additions to the offense for improvement. But, it is typical of Mahomes to strive for perfection and set the goal of a three-peat forward.

Is Patrick Mahomes Right About His Assessment?

Patrick Mahomes might have pulled off another Super Bowl win, but if you dive into the details, 2023 wasn’t smooth for the team’s offensive centerpiece. In fact, it was statistically his worst season since becoming the Chiefs’ starting quarterback.

The reigning Super Bowl champion recorded 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns. To quote the worst, he also suffered 27 sacks—the second-worst in his career. To top it off, he threw a career-high 14 interceptions and led the team to a 10-6 record, the poorest since he took the reins.

The offense had its fair share of issues including dropping passes left and right. But the visibility of their issues came as the Chiefs suffered their biggest embarrassment of the season. In Travis Kelce’s words, ‘they the team a win’ to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day. With Taylor Swift in the building, their 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders had more spotlight. The loss was also stinging because it meant they couldn’t clinch the top AFC seed.

Despite these struggles, the Chiefs managed to end the season on a high note. It shows that the team performed phenomenally when it mattered most. So, while Mahomes’ assessment of the season being “not fun” holds water, it’s clear that the reigning champs still know how to turn things in their favor.