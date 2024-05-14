Patrick Mahomes Is Feeling Excited About One Particular Fixture of 2024

The 2024 season is inching closer, and the recently revealed schedule, although just for two weeks, got the fans riled up. The defending champs, with Patrick Mahomes at the helm, will first lock horns against the Baltimore Ravens at their home turf, and Lamar Jackson will get to have his revenge for the AFC title knockout earlier this year. Then, in the following week, the Chiefs will face one of their biggest conference rivals, which even got the star QB himself excited.

On Tuesday, the league announced that the KC Chiefs will once again meet the Joe Burrow-led Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. Their last encounter took place during Week 17, although Burrow had to watch it from the sidelines due to a wrist injury.

While the Bengals’ opponent for the season opener remains unconfirmed, the anticipation for Week 2 is undoubtedly high. The league itself shared the announcement on its Instagram page, featuring a Mahomes-Burrow collage, which the Chiefs’ QB couldn’t help but share on his Story.

Additional details for the matchup reveal that it will be a Sunday game on September 15, scheduled for 4:25 ET. The game will air on CBS, and for fans without a subscription, the NFL Pass is your golden ticket to catch the action.

Will Joe Burrow Be the Barrier to Patrick Mahomes’ Three-Peat?

Patrick Mahomes has a championship to defend this year, aiming for the historic three-peat—a feat yet to be achieved in the league. But the Bengals will have their weapon back, who has a reputation for prevailing over the two-time MVP. He did it during the AFC Championship in 2022 and also boasts a 2-0 record against Mahomes in the regular season.

Burrow is notably one of only three active QBs, along with Jared Goff and Ryan Tannehill, to have overcome Mahomes in the regular season, according to Bleacher Report. It was only after the Chiefs QB overcame Burrow in the AFC Championship in 2023 that he secured his second ring. Last year was an exception, as the 2019 Heisman winner sat out the second half of the season with his injury.

Thus, it’s certain that the upcoming battle between the two will be legendary. Burrow is still due his Super Bowl ring, and who knows, maybe this will be his year.