“Patrick Mahomes May Be The Best QB, But Aaron Rodgers Throws The Prettiest Ball”: NFL Fans Are Awestruck Once More By A Gorgeous Pass From Packers Quarterback

When it comes to throwing some of the best deep passes, nobody does it better than Aaron Rodgers, not even Patrick Mahomes perhaps.

There’s no questioning the arm talent that both these quarterbacks possess. On any given day, on any given play, you can expect one of them to launch a pass that will blow your mind.

During training camp, both quarterbacks got the opportunity to showcase their arms, pulling off some crazy passes. From Mahomes, you had his patened no-look pass.

.@PatrickMahomes is out here making the no-look pass look easy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AEzZy6R8LY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 28, 2021

For Rodgers, it was him nailing some of the most beautiful deep throws you’ll ever see.

Rodgers was back at it today with another similar deep ball that will leave your jaw on the floor.

NFL Fans Crown Aaron Rodgers The King Of The Deep Ball Over Patrick Mahomes

Rodgers was one of the best deep passers in the league last year, perhaps even better than Patrick Mahomes who’s known for his rocket arm.

Last season, Rodgers went 31 of 74 on deep shots (passes that travel at least 20 yards in the air) for 1,219 yards with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions. His passer rating on those throws was 128.7, and he ended up with a completion percentage over expected (the difference between the expected completion percentage, based on factors like pressure, time to throw, distance between the receiver and nearest defender, and the actual completion percentage) of +8.1%.

Meanwhile, Mahomes posted a 107 passer rating, a 12 to two touchdown to interception ratio, and a CPOE of -0.7%. The reigning NFL MVP definitely has a case to be the better deep passer despite the flashiness that Mahomes often plays with (not that Rodgers doesn’t play with flashiness of his own).

Today, Rodgers drilled another beautiful deep ball, and NFL fans immediately jumped at the chance to compare him to Mahomes.

Pat is the best QB in the league.. but Aaron throws the prettiest ball — ıllıllı D̷e̷r̷e̷k̷ ıllıllı (@DerekG_359) August 26, 2021

The debate will rage on, not just for who throws the best deep ball but also who the best quarterback in the league is. Mahomes has seen more success lately, winning a Super Bowl in 2019-20, but Rodgers just edged Mahomes out for the NFL MVP. Maybe next season will help settle some of these burning questions.

