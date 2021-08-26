“They Got Me, NFL You Win”: Buffalo Bills Cole Beasley And Isaiah McKenzie Twitter Call Out The NFL For Faulty Covid-19 Protocols

Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie recently got handed down some hefty punishments for the NFL for breaking Covid protocol, and they aren’t happy at all.

Beasley was strongly against getting the vaccine right from the start of things as he sent out a public service announcement of sorts saying he would choose what to do with his body, no matter what the NFL was going to say about it.

Public Service Announcement pic.twitter.com/XjQicdvnKm — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 18, 2021

While the NFL isn’t mandating vaccines at the moment, making Beasley’s decision perfectly fine, they aren’t allowing unvaccinated players to have the same freedoms that vaccinated ones have, something Isaiah McKenzie and Beasley found out.

Cole Beasley And Isaiah McKenzie Fine Could Shape Up To Be $15K Or More

So, what exactly are the NFL protocols for unvaccinated players? Well, they’re required to have masks on indoors in team facilities, and they’re required to go through regular testing.

Here’s more from today’s memo, which also says the team responsible for a canceled game because of an outbreak among unvaccinated players/staff will be responsible for financial losses and subject to potential discipline from the commissioner. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Q86a2WcG1K — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2021

It appears that McKenzie and Beasley both broke the mask protocols by removing their face coverings inside Bills training facilities during training camp. McKenzie even went on to share the letter he got from the NFL on Twitter, with a sarcastic and annoyed response.

Beasley further quote-tweeted the same message after he got a similar letter, calling the NFL out for not having rules that make sense as a trainer who was vaccinated recently tested positive for Covid-19 but was still in close proximity with Beasley.

Don’t worry they got me too. But I was wearing a mask when I was in close contact with fully vaxxed trainer who tested positive and still got sent home. So what’s the point of the mask anyways? Meanwhile I’m here still testing negative and can’t come back. Make it make sense. https://t.co/VGzoy0ljb4 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021

The punishment is also very harsh. For now, the NFL has decided to fine both players $14, but they could be subject to more severe punishment in the future.

After the NFL fined them $14,650 for refusal to wear a mask, #Bills WRs Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie are now subject to increased discipline for a repeat violation — including for conduct detrimental with a maximum fine of one week’s salary and/or 4-game unpaid suspension. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 26, 2021

