Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Reacts as Kansas City School Kids Celebrate Chiefs’ QB With a Special Holiday Song

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, is one of his biggest cheerleaders, and she was impressed by how kids from Kansas City have been celebrating her son.

The mother to the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback came across an awesome social media post from Sportscenter that featured a video of kids singing the song “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” but replaced the lyrics with a Mahomes twist.

The Kansas City school kids sang about their hometown quarterback, making Mahomes the song’s focal point. They started the song by naming all of Mahomes’ quarterbacking counterparts, kind of like how you name all the reindeer at the beginning of Rudolph’s song.

“You know (Josh) Allen and (baker) Mayfield and (Kirk) Cousins and (Russell) Wilson,” the kids sang as they held up signs according to the name. “(Justin) Herbert and (Jalen) Hurts and (Joe) Burrow and (Lamar) Jackson. But do you recall our most famous quarterback of all? Patrick Mahomes the second.”

The choir continues to sing about how Kansas City has “haters” and other teams are jealous of Mahomes. It was a hilarious rendition of the song that even caught the attention of the star quarterback’s mother. She shared the video on her Instagram story and simply captioned “Awesome.”

The video really showed how much appreciation some parts of Kansas City have for Mahomes. And they should appreciate him because before he got there, the Chiefs hadn’t amounted to much.

What Mahomes has Brought to KC

Kansas City won two championships before Mahomes, both in the AFL before it merged with the NFL. In fact, the Chiefs won Super Bowl 4 back in 1969—the year before the league merger. From then until 2017, the Chiefs had a 4-16 record in the playoffs, with their farthest run being to the conference championship in ’93. They were known as a disappointment.

Then, in 2018, Mahomes took over quarterbacking duties and everything changed. Kansas City immediately made the AFC championship game, only before losing to the great Tom Brady. Then the very next season, the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl. But Mahomes didn’t stop there.

He made the big game again the next year, losing to (you guessed it) Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. Then in 2021, the Chiefs slightly regressed losing in the AFC championship to the Cincinnati Bengals, before winning back-to-back titles in ’22 and ’23. It’s been a historic run and one that should continue, as the team is currently 12-1 this season and has already clinched their division.

Mahomes didn’t just turn things around for the Chiefs and Kansas City, though — he also revived Andy Reid’s career. Before the Chiefs, Reid was known for leading the Philadelphia Eagles but never quite catching a break. He only ever won the NFC with them once in 2004 and eventually lost to Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Reid went from an 11-13 playoff record pre-Mahomes to a 26-16 record post. It’s been a complete transformation for him, his career, and the City of Kansas City.