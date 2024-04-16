Patrick Mahomes Press Conference: Chiefs QB Aims to Collaborate With Rashee Rice Despite Arrest Fear

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Rashee Rice sent shockwaves across the world when he was arrested for his involvement in a multi-vehicle, multi-injury hit-and-run in Dallas. Rashee was one of the breakout stars of last season and contributed immensely in Patrick Mahomes & Co. defending their title. The wide receiver room was one position where the Chiefs lacked depth since Tyreek Hill’s departure, and rookie Rashee Rice stepping up last year aided the team in defending their title.
Advertisement
However, the Chiefs are back in the same boat this year, with Rashee’s arrest leading to question marks on his availability this season. As of now, he can only participate in voluntary work. And as per reports, this involves working out with Patrick Mahomes in the Dallas area. The Chiefs QB hasn’t publicly commented on the Rashee case until today when he appeared in an online media press conference.
When quipped on whether the reports around Rashee and Patrick training together are true, Mahomes confirmed its veracity. The star QB revealed that he has been working with Rice since the offseason began. He then hinted that this setup will continue until the legal process pans out.
“I’ve worked with Rashee throughout the offseason and just in general, so I’m sure we’ll continue that work as the legal process plays out,” Mahomes said.
“As Long As He’s Learned”: Coach Andy Reid Hopes Rashee Rice Won’t Repeat His Mistakes Again
“As long as he’s learned from it, that’s the important part of it and we’ll take it from there and see what takes place, but right now we’re just kind of gathering everything and trying to make sure we have all the bases covered there,” Reid said.
“There’s no real participation other than my Zoom, so he’ll participate in that,” Reid revealed. “But other than that, we don’t have anything going on here that he would be involved with.”