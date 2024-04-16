Patrick Mahomes Press Conference: Chiefs QB Aims to Collaborate With Rashee Rice Despite Arrest Fear

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Rashee Rice sent shockwaves across the world when he was arrested for his involvement in a multi-vehicle, multi-injury hit-and-run in Dallas. Rashee was one of the breakout stars of last season and contributed immensely in Patrick Mahomes & Co. defending their title. The wide receiver room was one position where the Chiefs lacked depth since Tyreek Hill’s departure, and rookie Rashee Rice stepping up last year aided the team in defending their title.

However, the Chiefs are back in the same boat this year, with Rashee’s arrest leading to question marks on his availability this season. As of now, he can only participate in voluntary work. And as per reports, this involves working out with Patrick Mahomes in the Dallas area. The Chiefs QB hasn’t publicly commented on the Rashee case until today when he appeared in an online media press conference.

When quipped on whether the reports around Rashee and Patrick training together are true, Mahomes confirmed its veracity. The star QB revealed that he has been working with Rice since the offseason began. He then hinted that this setup will continue until the legal process pans out.

“I’ve worked with Rashee throughout the offseason and just in general, so I’m sure we’ll continue that work as the legal process plays out,” Mahomes said.

Another part of his voluntary work involves constantly being part of Zoom meetings with the KC Chiefs support staff, as per KSHB 41 . Coach Andy Reid, in his latest press conference, also broke his silence on the Rashee Rice situation and gave an update on what he expects from his receiver and his involvement with the team.

“As Long As He’s Learned”: Coach Andy Reid Hopes Rashee Rice Won’t Repeat His Mistakes Again

Coach Reid, in his press conference, confirmed that he is constantly keeping tabs on the legal proceedings as well as being in touch with Rice. The star wideout had a stellar rookie season last year with 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. He was earmarked by many as a talent to watch out for, but seeing him embroiled in a legal case such early in his career is a shame. Hence, Coach Reid hoped that Rice would learn from his mistakes.

“As long as he’s learned from it, that’s the important part of it and we’ll take it from there and see what takes place, but right now we’re just kind of gathering everything and trying to make sure we have all the bases covered there,” Reid said.

Coach Reid then revealed that his involvement with Rice is currently limited to the Zoom calls that he has with Rice as part of his voluntary work. The next step of involvement will be decided as per how the case unfolds.

“There’s no real participation other than my Zoom, so he’ll participate in that,” Reid revealed. “But other than that, we don’t have anything going on here that he would be involved with.”

All said and done, it’s a shame to see Rice in this state after the hope he gave away to the Chiefs fans. Luckily for them, the team management signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown for a year, who, on paper, is an equally good replacement. With the Chiefs not set to make many moves for additional receiver talents this season, the onus will be on Brown to lead the line for the Chiefs.